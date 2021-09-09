WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC at the close of business on 8 September 2021 was 3759.64p (ex income) 3768.82p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

09 September 2021