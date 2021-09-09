Glacial Gold Vape Cartridges and Bottled Oils Available in B.C.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2021) - Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. (CSE: OILS) (OTCQB: OILFF) ("Nextleaf", "OILS", or the "Company"), a federally regulated producer of cannabis oil that owns one of the largest portfolios of U.S. patents for the extraction and distillation of cannabinoids, is pleased to announce that the Company's wholly owned subsidiary has completed its first shipment of Glacial Gold CBD and THC products to the British Columbia Liquor and Distribution Branch, the sole wholesale distributor of non-medical cannabis in British Columbia. The debut product assortment under Nextleaf's award-winning prohibition-era consumer brand, Glacial Gold, is now available at B.C. Cannabis Stores and private cannabis retailers across British Columbia.

"We're excited to launch in our B.C. backyard first, with a portfolio of large format vape and oil products, all broadly appealing and validated formulations, at accessible price points. We put the emphasis where it counts. Product quality and consumption experience matter most, not excessive packaging, or elaborate promotions," said Emma Andrews, Director of Marketing at Nextleaf. "We're confident that value is a driving factor behind the majority of product decisions, particularly in the vape and bottled oil categories".





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5347/95982_5d6517f52446ca4d_001full.jpg

The initial vape lineup from Glacial Gold is offered in two potency levels to match a consumers tolerance level or consumption occasion. The Session THC Vape features a full potency THC profile for cannabis enthusiasts who seek a more elevated experience and connection. The Anytime 1:1 Vape is formulated with a balanced THC and CBD profile for consumers looking for a more moderate, go-to vape.

Both vapes will be initially available in flavour profiles inspired by natural aromas found throughout B.C. and terpenes found in cannabis. "We've intentionally formulated our custom blends without the use of excessive botanical terpenes allowing you to deeply enjoy every draw without being overpowering," said Andrews. "We've validated the desirability through extensive sensory studies with human participants under our Research Licence, which allowed us to develop an extended assortment of compelling flavour profiles to offer variety and adaptability to early customer and retailer feedback."

Flavours include Glacial Fresh Mint with refreshing alpine aromas found in the B.C. backcountry, and Berry Lemonade, reminiscent of fresh-picked berries from the Okanagan.

Glacial Gold Distilled CBD 50 Oil, Distilled THC 30 Oil, and Distilled 30/30 Blend feature high-purity distillate in a base of organic MCT (medium chain triglycerides) oil for a premium consumption experience, without premium pricing. A clean tasting, and neutral oil allowing for the greatest flexibility in use and consumption occasions.

"By leveraging our patented high-efficiency ingredient processing technology, the Glacial Gold brand is being positioned as a price-point and value leader in distillate focused product categories. Ensuring we honoured our roots in B.C. has been a personal mission as we expand into consumer products," said Paul Pedersen, Chief Executive Officer at Nextleaf.

Glacial Gold distillate is produced through the Company's patented, automated closed-loop, chilled-alcohol extraction plant at Nextleaf Labs Ltd., a Health Canada licensed processing facility. Nextleaf's proprietary technology efficiently transforms cannabis and hemp grown in BC and throughout Canada into high-purity cannabinoid-rich distillate at an industrial scale.

About Nextleaf®

Nextleaf is a federally regulated producer of cannabis oil that owns one of the largest portfolios of U.S. patents for the extraction and distillation of cannabinoids. Nextleaf supplies cannabis oils to its wholesale customers and distributes consumer products under its award-winning prohibition-era brand, Glacial Gold. Nextleaf's proprietary closed-loop automated extraction plant in Metro Vancouver has a design capacity to process 600 kilos of dried cannabis into oil per day. Nextleaf is developing delivery technology through its Health Canada Research Licence with sensory evaluation of cannabis via human testing. The Company owns 15 U.S. patents and has been issued over 80 patents globally.

Nextleaf Solutions trades as OILS on the Canadian Securities Exchange, OILFF on the OTCQB Market in the United States, and L0MA on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

