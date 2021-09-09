Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2021) - Telo Genomics Corp. (TSXV: TELO) (the "Company" or "TELO") is pleased to announce that it is participating in the 18th International Myeloma Society Workshop 2021 (IMW 2021) taking place in Vienna, Austria between September 8th - 11th. Telo Genomics will showcase the clinical utility and unique advantages of its TeloView® technology, and its potential as a transformative liquid biopsy prognostics solution for managing multiple myeloma. TELO is one of the 14 industry participants in the IMW 2021 including biopharma and diagnostics leaders in the myeloma disease management.

The International Myeloma Society (IMS) is a professional, scientific, and medical society established to bring together clinical and experimental scientists involved in the study of myeloma. The purpose of this society is to promote research, education, clinical studies (including diagnosis and treatment), workshops, conferences, and symposia on all aspects of multiple myeloma worldwide. The IMS is a membership organization comprised of basic research scientists, and clinical investigators in the field along with physicians and other healthcare practitioners. IMS is governed by a Board of Directors representing practices from around the world and encourages and promotes the study of this expanding field through its International Myeloma Workshop (IMW).

The IMW is held on an annual basis alternating between the USA and Europe. In addition to the clinical program that includes the most recent updates on multiple myeloma clinical studies, treatment and diagnostics modalities, it also includes the meetings of the international myeloma workshop guidelines committees. These committees develop, review and revise the guidelines used internationally for multiple myeloma diagnostics and treatments.

"We are excited to participate in the IMW 2021 as an industry participant with 13 myeloma industry leaders," said Sherif Louis, TELO's CEO, "The IMW 2021 presents a valuable opportunity to expand TELO's network of multiple myeloma leader clinicians, and develop new relationships with key myeloma industry leaders, which has the potential to accelerate the commercialization and adoption processes of TELO's myeloma prognostics solutions."

About Telo Genomics

Telo Genomics is a biotech company pioneering the most comprehensive telomere platform in the industry with powerful applications and prognostic solutions. These include liquid biopsies and related technologies in oncology and neurological diseases. Liquid biopsy is a rapidly growing field of significant interest to the medical community for being less invasive and more easily replicated than traditional diagnostic approaches. By combining our team's considerable expertise in quantitative analysis of 3D telomeres with molecular biology and artificial intelligence to recognize disease-associated genetic instability, Telo Genomics is developing simple and accurate products that improve day-to-day care for patients by serving the needs of pathologists, clinicians, academic researchers and drug developers. The benefits of our proprietary technology have been substantiated in over 150 peer reviewed publications and in 25 clinical studies involving more than 3,000 patients with multiple cancers and Alzheimer's disease. Our lead application, Telo-MM is being developed to provide important, actionable information to medical professionals in the treatment of Multiple Myeloma, a deadly form of blood cancer. For more information please visit www.telodx.com.

