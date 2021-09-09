An independent third-party has approved the European Commission's safeguards to ensure the projects in member states financed by €250 billion of green bonds over the next five years, will have genuine emission reduction credentials.The European Commission has announced the first auction of a planned €250 billion green bond program will be held next month. The EU executive said on Tuesday it had drawn up a green bond framework verified by a third-party to reassure investors their cash would go to climate change-related projects, and added the first of a planned €80 billion worth of green bonds ...

