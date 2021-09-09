To acknowledge leaders in the global remote workspace, Omnipresent, a global employment services partner, is introducing The Omnis. These awards will celebrate employees and employers who have adapted to a new normal of working remotely, with teams situated globally. The call for entries opens today to all employers around the world who have created new processes, procedures, and policies for exceptional remote employment experiences.

"The growth of global remote work has created many opportunities for organizations and their people," said Kate Gray, Omnipresent Head of People and Talent. "The future of work is remote, and companies are consistently trying new things, failing, and learning how to approach remote work as a corporate culture shift from the practicalities to mindset. This new awards program will recognize success among employers who have raised the bar for their team members in every corner of the globe. Receiving an Omni recognizes remote hiring standards and elevates employer branding in a new way."

The Omnis will recognize organizations and their remote hiring practices in six different categories that reflect the stages of an employee lifecycle: Outstanding Recruitment Talent Acquisition, Outstanding Learning Development, Outstanding Crisis Response Communications, Outstanding Asynchronous Hybrid Working, Outstanding Wellbeing Benefits, and Outstanding Reward Recognition. Recognizing companies which are helping their remote employees reach their full potential not only sets a standard for becoming an employer of choice but also for how organizations have shown leadership in this new arena.

The Omnis are designed entirely for a virtual, global environment, allowing entries for employers in any country who have remote team members based in other countries. In addition, the award ceremonies are divided into six individual and interactive online events over six weeks, between November 4 and December 16, 2021, to feature remote work success stories, discussion rooms, and on-demand learning opportunities for global audiences.

Guenther Eisinger, Omnipresent Co-CEO and Co-Founder, explained, "Intense competition for talent, improved collaboration tools, and the pandemic have contributed to new ways companies look for, attract and retain their global talent pool. As a full-service employment partner to global companies, we have been working alongside organizations that are changing the global business environment. The Omnis recognize their collective efforts and set a new standard for what it means for leaders and leadership in remote employment."

Unusually for an awards program, winners of an Omni will receive a financial incentive to help with their international expansion plans. Each category winner will not only gain recognition of their new practices being outstanding in their area, but they will also receive $10,000 worth of Omnipresent credits to support their business growth. They will also receive a range of category prizes from event partners that support their remote workforce.

For The Omnis' first year, trusted partners have been brought on to support remote work and the new standards of excellence for employers, employees, managers, and teams. Those partners include Ben, DBR, Doist, Episode 1, Hibob, Hubble, Perchpeek, and Safetywing. Hubble, the world's first hybrid workplace platform, is specifically partnering with The Omnis' Outstanding Asynchronous Hybrid Working category.

"'Hybrid working' wasn't even a phrase 18 months ago. Adopting such a major change is far from easy-so I'm very excited to be a part of The Omnis, which celebrate and encourage companies taking on the challenge," said Tushar Agarwal, Co-Founder and CEO of Hubble. "Flexibility, autonomy, and choice in where we work is now the number one demand from workers all around the world. We believe that the organizations that respond to this will ultimately win the war for talent, and for good reason."

Information on the free entries process, guidelines and deadlines is available at omnipresent.com/theomnis.

About The Omnis

The Omnis are new awards that celebrate employees and employers that have adapted to a new normal of working remotely, with teams situated globally. Presented by Omnipresent, The Omnis is open to organizations of all sizes, in any industry, and sets new global standards for best practices in remote work. Entries for The Omnis are judged by an external, third-party panel whose members believe in celebrating the heroes of remote teams.

??About Hubble

Hubble makes hybrid working easy-helping businesses of all shapes and sizes find the right balance of office and remote working, so their teams can work better. They do this by empowering businesses with lightning-fast flexible office search, access to a global network of on-demand workspaces, and a curated set of remote work perks. All managed in one place.

Founded in 2014 by Tushar Agarwal and Tom Watson, Hubble has raised £10 million from some of the biggest names in property and venture capital, including JLL, Starwood Capital, Seedcamp, and Entrepreneur First. Hubble's clients include some of the most forward-thinking companies in the UK-such as Oddbox, Trustpilot, and Accenture-and they work with the biggest flexible office providers in the world, including WeWork, Regus, and British Land.

Hubble was named Deloitte's 26th Fastest Growing Technology Business in the UK.

About Omnipresent

Global employment services partner, Omnipresent, supports clients in 155 countries. As an Employer of Record, Omnipresent provides end-to-end service and guidance, enabling businesses to hire talent globally. It manages onboarding through to offboarding, including legal and compliance, payroll, expenses, and health and benefits. A truly remote company, and its own best client, Omnipresent has grown from two to 120 employees since 2019 with remote staff located in 29 countries. Omnipresent was named one of Europe's hottest startups in 2021.

