

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Providing an update on the current business environment on Thursday, medical equipment maker Invacare Corp. (IVC) trimmed its sales growth guidance for the full-year 2021, due to near-term challenges. The company also provided forecast for the third quarter.



For fiscal 2021, constant currency net sales are now expected between a decline of 1 percent and growth of 2 percent, compared to the prior growth forecast of 4 to 7 percent.



On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report net sales of $912.02 million for the year, up 7.2 percent from last year.



For the third quarter, the company projects constant currency net sales to grow between flat and 4 percent. Analysts are looking for net sales to grow 18.7 percent to $240.22 million for the quarter.



The company also said the next year continues to look positive in terms of growth potential, driven in part by the continued expansion of new products in all its segments.



