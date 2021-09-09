

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) said its preliminary total same-property revenue is anticipated to increase 2.6% for the Jul - August period. The company also reaffirmed its full-year and third quarter guidance ranges.



Essex Property Trust, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. It currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 3 properties in various stages of development.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de