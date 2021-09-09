Viewpoint Molecular Targeting, Inc.: Viewpoint Molecular Targeting Receives FDA Clearance of Investigational New Drug Application for Phase 1 Imaging Study for VMT-a-NET for Neuroendocrine Tumors

VMT-??-NET Phase 1 imaging study to be followed by Phase 1/2a therapy study for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors being conducted at the University of Iowa

Preclinical efficacy results demonstrated VMT-??-NET to significantly inhibit tumor growth and improve survival compared to untreated controls

VMT-??-NET imaging study provisional results expected in Q4 2021

CORALVILLE, IA / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Viewpoint Molecular Targeting, Inc. ("Viewpoint" or the "Company"), a radiopharmaceutical company developing precision lead-212-based α-particle oncology therapeutics and complementary diagnostic imaging agents, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared an Investigational New Drug application (IND) to commence a Phase 1 imaging study of VMT-??-NET for imaging of neuroendocrine tumors (NETs). The Phase 1 imaging study is an investigator-initiated study that will be conducted at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

The Phase 1 imaging study will evaluate [203Pb]VMT-??-NET as an agent for imaging somatostatin receptor subtype 2 (SSTR2)-positive neuroendocrine tumors. The images obtained will inform future therapeutic trials of [212Pb]VMT-??-NET alpha-particle therapy for this tumor type. In parallel to this investigator initiated imaging trial, the Company plans to move forward with a Phase 1/2a therapy study of VMT-??-NET for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

"We are incredibly pleased that our second product has received IND clearance from the FDA, allowing our collaborators at the University of Iowa to proceed with another first-in-human Phase 1 imaging study. We continue to be encouraged by the preclinical results demonstrated to date, that show the promise of treating this disease with targeted alpha-particle therapy. With this milestone now achieved, Viewpoint together with the team at the University of Iowa is excited to progress toward enrollment and provisional results in our imaging study over the remainder of this year," commented Frances L. Johnson, MD, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Viewpoint Molecular Targeting.

Preclinical data seen to-date provides strong evidence that the VMT-??-NET image-guided approach can be an effective therapy with a promising toxicity profile. Supported by over $4 million in the form of Small Business Innovation Research grants and R01 academic research grants from the NCI to advance this treatment, VMT-??-NET is well-positioned to apply the new transformative power of alpha-particle treatment to NET tumors and other cancers that express the SST2R biomarker.

Neuroendocrine tumors are rare forms of cancers that occur most commonly in the pancreas or other areas of the gut such as the stomach, small intestine, rectum, colon, or appendix. A neuroendocrine tumor may grow slowly or aggressively and spread to other parts of the body. Diagnosis and treatment of neuroendocrine tumors depend on the type of tumor, its location, whether it produces excess hormones, how aggressive it is and whether it has spread to other parts of the body. Some approaches may include surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy.

About Viewpoint

Viewpoint Molecular Targeting is a radiopharmaceutical company developing precision oncology therapeutics and complementary diagnostic imaging agents. The Company's proprietary technology utilizes lead-212 to deliver powerful alpha radiation specifically to cancer cells via specialized targeting peptides. Viewpoint is also developing complementary imaging diagnostics that incorporate the same targeting peptides which provide the opportunity to personalize treatment and optimize patient outcomes. This "theranostic" approach enables the ability to see the specific tumor and then treat it to potentially improve efficacy and minimize toxicity associated with many other types of cancer treatments.

The Company's melanoma (VMT01) and neuroendocrine tumor (VMT-??-NET) programs are entering Phase 1 imaging studies, to be followed by Phase 1/2a therapy trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and neuroendocrine tumors at two leading academic institutions. The Company has also developed a proprietary lead-212 generator to secure isotope supply for clinical trial and commercial operations. For more information, please visit the Company's website viewpointmt.com.

Investor Inquiries:

Jenene Thomas

Chief Executive Officer

JTC Team, LLC

T: 833.475.8247

viewpoint@jtcir.com

SOURCE: Viewpoint Molecular Targeting, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/663238/Viewpoint-Molecular-TargetingTM-Receives-FDA-Clearance-of-Investigational-New-Drug-Application-for-Phase-1-Imaging-Study-for-VMT-a-NET-for-Neuroendocrine-Tumors