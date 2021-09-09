

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing, the private real estate investment arm of Morgan Stanley Investment Management, said Thursday that it has raised about $3.1 billion for North Haven Real Estate Fund X Global or 'G10' or the 'Fund'. It exceeds its original fundraising target and surpassing the size of its predecessor fund, North Haven Real Estate Fund IX Global.



G10 investors include a sophisticated group of public and private pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, and individuals from around the world, with over 80% of the institutional capital representing commitments from existing North Haven Real Estate clients.



