FinancialNewsMedia.com: How Latest Technology Is Fueling Growth Of Online Sports Gambling

PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - What dominates online sports gambling is technology. Some bookmakers who have become online sportsbooks are now among the top gambling companies in the world. An article in Forbes claimed that if all 50 states in the U.S. legalize sports betting, it could end up generating nearly $20 billion in yearly revenue, which is similar to the ever-expanding legalization of recreational marijuana across the U.S. An article in the European Business Review said that legalized sports betting offers the potential for tech startups to expand their businesses into a multi-billion-dollar market. A highly competitive marketplace can set the stage for technological innovation in online sports gambling. For example, Alphabet Inc. (Google) has recently changed its policies to permit real-money gambling and betting apps on its Play Store in the U.S. and 15 additional countries. International Game Technology PLC (headquartered in the U.K., with affiliates in Europe, Latin America, and Asia) announced a partnership with Maverick Gaming's subsidiary in Colorado to provide sports betting app in addition to self-service kiosks at three land-based casinos in the state. Dish Network and DraftKings even partnered up to allow satellite TV subscribers to commence sports betting through live television, right to their cell phones". Active gaming and tech companies in the markets today include:Esports Technologies (NASDAQ: EBET), Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: GAMB), fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ: SBET), Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI).

The article continued: "As mobile technology's increased availability plays a major role in online sports wagering on an international scale, so goes the industry. Surprisingly, the country that gambles the most is China. Specifically, their special administrative region (province), Macau… Like the rest of the world, international bookmakers can be accessed online in Macau to bet on sports. However, there are only two legal sites for sports betting and horse racing within the region. (European football and American basketball are two favorites for sports betting in Macau.) The Asia-Pacific region (APAC) topped Europe and North America for sports betting in (recent years). That trend is expected to continue, with online betting and new digital platforms leading the charge."

Esports Technologies (NASDAQ: EBET) - BREAKING NEWS - Esports Technologies to Showcase Proprietary Technology and Brands to iGaming Industry as Platinum Sponsor at SiGMA Europe - Global provider of advanced esports wagering products and technology to exclusively sponsor Esports Tournament at prestigious event - Esports Technologies , a leading global provider of advanced esports wagering products and technology, is proud to announce that it will be a Platinum Sponsor at the upcoming SiGMA Europe expo.

SiGMA Europe has become one of the key gaming industry events on the calendar bringing together operators, suppliers, affiliates, regulators and other industry stakeholders. This year's expo anticipates an attendance of more than 15,000 delegates.

The event (billed as "The World's Gaming Festival") runs from 15-19 November at the Malta Fairs and Conventions Centre and will provide a platform for Esports Technologies to showcase their cutting-edge proprietary technologies, brands and product development.

As a Platinum Partner, Esports Technologies will be the exclusive sponsor of the esports Tournament taking place during the prestigious industry event. The tournament will see Counter Strike: Global Offensive legends team up and take on some of the next generation of players making their mark on the popular game in what promises to be a fiercely competitive battle.

Esports Technologies will also be running an Esports workshop during the event where delegates can learn more about the future of Esports and the key trends impacting the fast-growing sector, which according to thebusinessofesports.com is expected to be valued at more than $20.7 billion by 2027. The workshop will be co-hosted by industry leaders.

Mark Thorne, Chief Marketing Officer at Esports Technologies, said: "SiGMA Europe is one of the biggest events on the calendar and a must-attend expo for many key stakeholders across the industry. We're especially excited that this event is taking place in Malta, where Esports Technologies has recently established its European headquarters.

"We are proud to be a Platinum Partner and to be sponsoring the Esports Tournament during the event as we look to illustrate just how popular esports has become whilst also discussing our technology, brands and product offerings with partners and affiliates.

"The SiGMA Europe agenda is packed with panels, presentations and workshops, and we are looking forward to contributing to the learnings and discussions that will take place."CONTINUED…READ THIS AND MORE NEWS FOR EBET BY VISITING: https://esportstechnologies.com/news/

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: GAMB), a leading provider of player acquisition services for the regulated global online gambling industry, recently announced that it has been issued a temporary supplier license by the Arizona Department of Gaming to provide marketing services for licensed operators in the state.

In anticipation of the launch of legal mobile sports betting, the Group has launched BetArizona.com, its latest free-to-use website which allows consumers in Arizona to compare legal online sports betting services. Sports betting fans can begin pre-registering for online sportsbooks through BetArizona.com starting on Saturday, August 28th.

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, will take its integrated predictive, free-to-play games and FanView live stats feature out of beta just in time for the September window of the South American Qatar World Cup 2022 Qualifying matches (CONMEBOL). fuboTV has exclusive streaming rights to CONMEBOL through March 2022.

Starting September 2, fuboTV subscribers can seamlessly stream CONMEBOL matches, use FanView to monitor stats and scores next to and under a reduced-size video player and play free predictive games - all on one screen, using their remote control and without having to open another app. Both free games and FanView can be toggled on or off, letting consumers choose their live experience.

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ: SBET), a pioneer of game-changing technological solutions and experienced-based services for the U.S. online sports betting industry, recently announced that the NFL's Minnesota Vikings have again teamed with SharpLink to provide its valued super fans with a fun, free-to-play, fantasy-style online game called Pass or Play.

For the third consecutive year, Pass or Playchallenges fans to create their own team each week and join a group with friends, co-workers or other NFL fans. Game participants will need to set a new line-up chosen from three cards dealt for each position, keeping the player dealt or taking the chance on the next two cards to choose another. Players can come back every day for new cards if they previously passed on all three cards for any given position. Once game day arrives, the player's line-up is set, earning points similar to traditional fantasy games. Participants compete for fun prizes each week awarded by sponsor Mystic Lake Casino and Hotel and the Minnesota Vikings through the entire regular season.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media, has secured a major new partnership with 888 Holdings plc (LSE:888) ("888"), one of the world's leading online betting and gaming companies, to provide its market-leading official data and trading capabilities for SI Sportsbook.

Genius Sports will provide pre-game and in-play content across top tier U.S. sports properties including the NBA, NCAA, NASCAR and NFL. The Company provides sportsbooks with end-to-end value, harnessing official data to power the full user lifecycle from player acquisition to pre-match and in-game betting, through to long-term customer retention.

The agreement makes SI Sportsbook, which has launched in Colorado, the latest U.S. sports betting brand to adopt Genius Sports' exclusive full suite of NASCAR's official data-powered in-race betting markets, launched in partnership with Genius Sports in 2020. SI Sportsbook will also offer NFL official sports data, which includes access to the league's real-time statistics, proprietary Next Gen Stats (NGS) and official sports betting data feed.

