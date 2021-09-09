Smart Home Devices Market to be Worth around USD 156.6 Billion by 2028 - Latest Research Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global smart home devices market accounted for USD 68.8 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 156.6 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2021 to 2028.

A smart device is an electronic device that can communicate with other devices or networks using various wireless protocols such as Bluetooth, Zigbee, NFC, Wi-Fi, LiFi, and 5G, among others. Smart home devices are connected with each other and can be controlled by using a single central point, such as a smart phone, tablet, desktop, or game console. The growth of the smart home industry is fueled by a variety of factors, including an increase in internet users, increased adoption of smart devices, rising disposable income in developed economies, and a rise in the need to save energy and decrease carbon emission. The recent trends in the smart home devices market focus on artificial intelligence and automation to provide domestic assistance in a new and innovative way while ensuring that all advanced technological tools and security are in place. Face recognition technology, video doorbells, remote-controlled locks, and ultra-modern burglar alarms are some of the trending security smart home devices.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the COVID- 19 pandemic, more people started staying at home and made changes in their living environment resulting in the adoption of IoT technology. Stay-at-home directives transformed the way people interacted in their homes, causing them to rearrange their living space to fulfill new functional requirements such as working and studying at home, setting up at-home gyms, and discovering new ways to relax and enjoy themselves.

Growth Factors

The market for smart home devices is driven by the growing need to conserve electricity and reduce carbon emissions. Electricity is continually consumed by conventional devices until they are switched off. On the other hand, however, smart home devices are equipped with motion sensors that can sense the absence of people in a room for a specified period of time and switch off automatically, saving money and energy.

The smart home devices market is expected to witness growth as customers' preferences for video doorbells, voice-assisted devices, and security systems are growing over time. The increased adoption of smart phones due to the proliferation of the internet among the masses is one of the major factors behind consumer's IoT acceptance. As a result of the widespread use of internet-connected smart devices, the overall IoT market is with witness growth.

Device Type Segment Analysis Preview

Smart TV segment held a share of around 20% in 2020. This is attributable to the latest innovations in the user interface, content aggregation, and application development that come with smart TVs, such as the operating system that can run apps and widgets, which can stream videos and music. Smart TVs come with unified internet features and a wide range of digital computing and networking capabilities. Consumers can now use smart TVs to search, chat, browse, post, update, and download content. In the coming years, smart TVs are predicted to place a greater emphasis on experience design. The availability of consumption-ready content for the consumers to use their smart TVs has been clinical in the demand surge.

Application Segment Analysis Preview

The security and access control system segment will grow at a CAGR of over 12% from 2021 to 2028. This growth can be attributed to the globally rising crime rates are driving the smart home security market. Nowadays, customers are placing a greater emphasis on safety and security services, especially in residential areas. Households prefer smart home devices such as smart locks, smart cameras, and smart lockers to be more safe and secure. The advent of the Internet of Things (IoT) and wireless technology, as well as the growing use of IP cameras for video surveillance, are also contributing to the growth. The growing use of the internet, laptops and smart phones is paving the way for IoT to be used in home protection through the use of smart applications.

Regional Analysis Preview

The European region held a share of over 22% in 2020. This is attributable to the increasing investments in infrastructure that have been undertaken to improve the standard of living in this region. Increased demand for heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems coupled with energy management has significantly driven regional growth.

Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period. This surge is due to technological advancements that resulted in the increase in the adoption of smart home devices, especially in the developing Asian countries, including China, Japan, and India, among others. Rapid digitization, Increasing awareness among consumers, growing need for energy consumption & emissions, high penetration of smart phones paired with government initiatives such as establishment of smart cities in countries such as India, Japan, and China are some of the prominent drivers for the growth of smart home devices market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Key Market Players & Competitive Landscape

Some of key players in smart home devices market are Schneider Electric, Honeywell International Inc, Johnson Controls International, United Technologies Corporation, Siemens AG, Amazon Inc., Apple Inc., Google, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., LG Electronics and Sony among others.

Companies in the smart home technology industry have traditionally used a subscription model, in which users pay a monthly charge for a fixed amount for the services. However, now they are constantly looking at new ways to monetize smart home technologies, such as service bundling, audio advertising, and using IoT data.

Also as the device margins are slowly fading, companies are relying on the stickiness aspect by providing new solutions and value-added services to consumers in addition to device sales.

The global smart home devices market is segmented as follows:

By Protocol

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Others

By Device Type

Smart Thermostat

Smart Light

Smart TV

Smart Lock

Others

By Application

Lighting System

Security and Access Control System

Entertainment System

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.



Canada

Europe

France



The UK



Spain



Germany



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Southeast Asia



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& GCC



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

