PR Newswire
09.09.2021 | 16:34
Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, September 9

Invesco Asia Trust plc
LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

Annual General Meeting Results

At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 9 September 2021, shareholders approved the following resolutions on a show of hands:

Ordinary Business

Ordinary Resolutions

1. To receive and consider the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 30 April 2021;

2. To approve Company's Dividend Payment Policy;

3. To approve the Annual Statement and Report on Remuneration;

4. To re-elect Owen Jonathan, a Director of the Company;

5. To re-elect Fleur Meijs, a Director of the Company;

6. To re-elect Neil Rogan, a Director of the Company;

7. To re-elect Vanessa Donegan, a Director of the Company;

8. To re-appoint KPMG LLP as auditor to the Company;

9. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of the auditor;

Special Business

Ordinary Resolution

10. To authorise the Directors to allot securities.

Special Resolutions

11. To adopt the Articles of Association produced to the meeting as the existing Articles of Association of the Company;

12. To authorise the Directors to allot securities disapplying statutory pre-emption rights;

13. To authorise the Directors to buy back up to 14.99% of the Company's issued ordinary shares;

14. That the period of notice required for general meetings of the Company (other than AGMs) shall be not less than 14 days.

All resolutions were passed on a show of hands.

A breakdown of the proxy votes registered is shown below.

ResolutionVotes For (including votes at the discretion of the Chairman)%Votes Against%Votes Withheld
Ordinary Resolutions
142,219,50499.997000.010
242,211,74699.997000.017,758
342,180,07399.9137,6470.092,484
442,209,54099.991,1110.019,553
542,202,22299.991,1110.0116,871
642,048,34999.63154,7790.3717,076
742,206,87599.995,8080.017,521
842,183,16699.9330,5840.076,454
942,190,32199.9329,8830.070
1042,188,77299.9520,3820.0511,050
Special Resolutions
1142,180,70999.9235,5010.083,994
1242,153,17699.8947,7580.1119,270
1342,185,09699.9426,7580.068,350
1442,078,34299.69129,2950.3112,567

The Company has 74,999,881 ordinary shares of 10p each in issue, of which 8,146,594 shares are held in Treasury. These carry one vote per share and accordingly the total voting rights are 66,853,287. The above tables represent the number of votes registered. 63% of the Company's issued share capital is represented by the voting. The poll votes lodged with the Registrar will shortly be available via the Company's website at: www.invesco.co.uk/invescoasia

Company Secretary Invesco Asset Management Limited

9 September 2021

