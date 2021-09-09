The professional cyclist will use the Supersapiens energy management system, powered by Abbott's Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biosensor, to go faster longer and get bigger performance gains

Atlanta, GA, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supersapiens, the world's imminent energy management system for performance athletes, powered by the Abbott Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biosensor, is delighted to announce that Chris Froome has joined the company as a technical advisor and investor. Froome will be featured in Supersapiens marketing as a premier example for how the system and powerful data analysis tools help athletes discover endless energy and go faster longer2.

Israel Start-Up Nation rider Froome is a giant of elite competitive cycling - being one of the most successful Grand Tour riders of all time with seven Grand Tour titles, including four Tour de France victories.

Announcing the partnership with Froome, CEO and Founder of Supersapiens, Phil Southerland said, "We're excited to welcome Chris to the Supersapiens team. His on-bike results speak for themselves - as does his tireless determination to extract the maximum performance from himself. Chris has been an early super-user of Supersapiens, utilizing Abbott's biosensor, and his feedback has been invaluable in optimizing the system. Having someone of Chris' caliber using, validating, and helping develop Supersapiens is a great honour."

Froome, whose memorable 2018 victory at the Giro d'Italia famously involved an innovative fueling strategy said, "I'm proud to be joining Phil and his team at Supersapiens. I'm constantly searching for improved performance from myself and my equipment. I'm looking forward to playing my part in bringing Supersapiens to performance athletes of all levels in cycling and beyond. It's great to be part of something so genuinely game-changing."

A partnership with global healthcare leader Abbott makes Supersapiens the only energy management system that directly integrates with a Bluetooth-enabled sport CGM (continuous glucose monitor) - the Abbott Libre Sense. Together, Supersapiens can offer their athletes access to truly meaningful and actionable data, with real-time glucose levels transmitted directly to their phone, Supersapiens wearables, select Garmin bike computers and smartwatches, and additional insights through integrations with TrainingPeaks and Apple Health. Supersapiens' set of data interpretation tools is leading the future around fueling, energy management, and sports performance.

The Supersapiens system powered by Abbott's Libre Sense is now available in Austria, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. Learn more about the full line of Supersapiens products and purchase Abbott's biosensor at www.supersapiens.com.

About Supersapiens

Supersapiens is a US-based sports performance company focused on energy management systems that empower athletes to effectively manage in-training fueling to sustain high intensity work, properly manage glucose levels to maximize recovery, and achieve bigger performance gains.

The Abbott Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biosensor is intended for athletes to measure glucose. When used with a compatible product, the biosensor allows athletes to correlate their glucose levels and their athletic performance.

The Abbott Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biosensor is not intended for medical use. It is not intended for use in screening, diagnosis, treatment, cure, mitigation, prevention, or monitoring of diseases, including diabetes.

The Supersapiens ecosystem, including the Abbott Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biosensor, is not yet available for sale in the U.S. For a full list of references and FAQs, please visit our Education Huband Help Center.

