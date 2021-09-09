Huboo Technologies been officially recognized as one of the best places to work in Netherlands for 2021 according to the annual prestigious "Best Places To Work" certification program. The employees ranked the company high on employee conditions, workplace culture and relationships recognizing the company as one of the rewarding places to work where people can unlock their potential and deliver the best quality of service to clients.

Founded in 2017, Huboo Technologies are a fast-growing eCommerce fulfillment provider, combining innovative and intuitive technology with a pan-European logistics network led by highly skilled and customer-focused warehouse teams. Huboo have recently opened a warehouse in Eindhoven, and its software integrates with all major sales channels and allows eCommerce companies to manage their entire inventory from a single tool, giving them access to a smarter, more productive and people-managed warehouse.

Best Places to Work is an international certification program, considered as the 'Platinum Standard' in identifying and recognizing top workplaces around the world, provide employers the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and the satisfaction of their employees and honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards in regards to working conditions.

"On my first day at Huboo I already have a great image of the company: an open, transparent and a fun place to work, but after spending some time in the company I can say that reality is much better than the expectations I had. I am working in a company that listen to me, that take care of me and that give me all the tools that I have for doing my job in the best way. I am very impressed of the amazing working environment, my colleagues are not only excellent professionals, also they are open, fun, and social people. It is true that you can have fun while working as I have been able to experience at Huboo" said Raul Montiel, Business Development Manager for the company.

Best Places To Work is the most definitive 'Employer of Choice' certification that organizations aspire to achieve. The program certifies and recognizes leading workplaces in many countries around the world with its proprietary assessment that analyzes a company's attractiveness through a two-step process focusing on 8 Workplace factors.

