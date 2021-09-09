Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 09.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc: Nach Aldi kommt jetzt einer der größten US-Konzerne
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 912293 ISIN: US7785291078 Ticker-Symbol: RTL 
Frankfurt
09.09.21
08:20 Uhr
6,400 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
ROSTELECOM PJSC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROSTELECOM PJSC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,5006,65016:55
Dow Jones News
09.09.2021 | 17:07
19 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ROSTELECOM PJSC: Public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

DJ ROSTELECOM PJSC: PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

ROSTELECOM PJSC (RKMD) ROSTELECOM PJSC: PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 09-Sep-2021 / 17:33 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a)      Name                             Kirill Menshov 
2       Reason for the notification 
                                      Senior Vice President for IT, member of the 
a)      Position/status 
                                      Management Board 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment                Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance e market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                             PJSC Rostelecom 
b)      LEI                              2534001D752JPNM0H170 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument  Ordinary shares 
a) 
       Identification code                      ISIN: RU0008943394 
b)      Nature of the transaction                   Sell of shares 
                                      Price(s)       Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                      RUB 95.40       200,000 
                                      RUB 95.50       150,000 
d)      Aggregated information 
       - Aggregated volume                      350,000 
       - Price                            RUB 95.443 
e)      Date of the transaction                    2021-09-06 
f)      Place of the transaction                   Outside a trading venue

This disclosure is made in accordance with Article 19 of EU Regulation 596/2014 of November 10, 2014.

Pavel Nezhutin

Director of Corporate Governance Department

+7 (499) 999-82-83

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US7785291078 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     RKMD 
LEI Code:   2534001D752JPNM0H170 
Sequence No.: 121880 
EQS News ID:  1232470 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1232470&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 09, 2021 10:34 ET (14:34 GMT)

ROSTELECOM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.