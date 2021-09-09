DJ Custodian REIT plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Custodian REIT plc (CREI) Custodian REIT plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. 09-Sep-2021 / 15:37 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

9 September 2021

Custodian REIT plc

("Custodian REIT" or "the Company")

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK property investment company, announces that as required by Article 19.3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse (the "Market Abuse Regulations"), the Company was notified on 9 September 2021 of the following transaction by Elizabeth McMeikan, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, relating to the purchase of ordinary shares. The Directors of the Company are satisfied they are not in possession of any inside information which has not already been notified via a Regulatory Information Service.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Elizabeth McMeikan 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Custodian REIT plc b) LEI 2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary Shares of 1 pence per share Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code GB00BJFLFT45 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Shares Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) c) 95.9182 pence 10,400 Aggregated information d) - Aggregated volume 10,400 - Price 95.9182 pence e) Date of the transaction 2021-09-09 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014. Upon publication of this announcement, this information is now considered to be in the public domain.

For further information, please contact:

Custodian Capital Limited Richard Shepherd-Cross / Ed Moore / Ian Mattioli MBE Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 www.custodiancapital.com Numis Securities Limited Nathan Brown / Hugh Jonathan Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 www.numiscorp.com Camarco Ed Gascoigne-Pees Tel: +44 (0)20 3757 4984 www.camarco.co.uk

