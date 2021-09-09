CGTN: China, UK to strengthen cooperation on climate change, biodiversity

BEIJING, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China and the UK have expressed willingness to strengthen dialogue and cooperation in tackling global climate change and achieve positive results at the upcoming United Nations (UN) Climate Change Conference and the Global Biodiversity Summit.

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng and Alok Sharma, president-designate of the 2021 UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), made the assurance during a video meeting on Tuesday.

COP26 will be held in Glasgow, Scotland, in November, while the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15) will be held in south China's Kunming City online in October 2021 and offline in October 2022.

Han stressed that global solidarity and cooperation are needed to tackle climate change.

Expressing expectations for COP26, Han hopes that the climate conference will send a strong political signal for firmly upholding multilateralism, respecting multilateral rules and promoting actions. He also expects that the delegates at COP26 will actively transform climate goals into specific policies and actions, and complete the negotiations to meet the Paris Agreement.

Both countries have maintained good cooperation in dealing with climate change and have set stronger carbon emission reduction targets to meet carbon neutrality, Han said, also calling both sides to exploit their advantages and strengthen dialogue related to climate change.

China, which holds the presidency of COP15, is willing to work with the UK to promote the success of the two conferences, Han said.

Hailing China's efforts in tackling climate change, Sharma said the UK looks forward to expanding exchanges and cooperation in areas such as climate finance, energy and carbon trading and is willing to strengthen dialogue and coordination with China to achieve positive outcomes at COP26 and COP15.

