

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Amazon and Best Buy (BBY) announced a new lineup of smart TVs with Fire TV built-in from Pioneer. This new addition to the Fire TV family of devices comes with 4K Ultra HD clarity, and will feature picture-in-picture functionality and High Dynamic Range specs such as HDR10 and Dolby Vision. The Pioneer series will be available in 43' and 50'. The 43' will begin shipping in late September and the 50' will ship early November.



Best Buy will also bring an all-new series of Toshiba smart TVs with Fire TV that utilize far-field voice through a microphone built into the TVs. Customers will be able to enjoy the benefits of Alexa hands-free on the Toshiba series. The series is expected to available by Spring 2022.



