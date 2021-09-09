Anzeige
Donnerstag, 09.09.2021
09.09.2021 | 17:28
Oncopeptides AB: Invitation to webcast for presentation of OCEAN data presented at IMW

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncopeptides AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ONCO), a global biotech company focused on the development of therapies for difficult-to-treat hematological diseases, will present data from the OCEAN study at the 18th International Myeloma Workshop (IMW) on September 11. Investors, financial analysts, and media are invited to participate in a webcast including a Q&A on September 12 at 16:00 CEST. The event will be hosted by CEO, Marty J Duvall, Klaas Bakker, CMO as well as Fredrik Schjesvold, MD, Head of Oslo Myeloma Center. The presentation will be held in English.

The webcast will be streamed via this link which can also be found on the website: www.oncopeptides.com.

Phone numbers for participants from:

SE: +46 8 505 583 66
UK: +44 333 300 90 30
US: +1 646 722 49 02

For more information, please contact:

Rolf Gulliksen, Global Head of Corporate Communications, Oncopeptides AB
E-mail: rolf.gulliksen@oncopeptides.com
Cell phone: + 46 70 262 96 28

Linda Holmström, Director of Investor Relations, Oncopeptides AB
E-mail: linda.holmstrom@oncopeptides.com
Cell phone: +46 70 873 40 95

About Oncopeptides

Oncopeptides is a global biotech company focused on the development of targeted therapies for difficult-to-treat hematological diseases. The company uses its proprietary peptide-drug conjugate (PDC) platform to develop compounds that rapidly and selectively deliver cytotoxic agents into cancer cells. The first drug coming from PDC platform, PEPAXTO (melphalan flufenamide), has been launched in the U.S., for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. Melphalan flufenamide is evaluated in a comprehensive clinical study program including the global phase 3 studies OCEAN and LIGHTHOUSE. Oncopeptides is developing several new compounds based on the PDC platform. In 2021 the second compound from the PDC platform, OPD5, is estimated to enter clinical development.

Oncopeptides has approximately 300 coworkers. The global Headquarters is based in Stockholm, Sweden and the U.S. Headquarters is situated in Boston, Mass. The company is listed in the Mid Cap segment on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker ONCO. More information is available on www.oncopeptides.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/oncopeptides-ab/r/invitation-to-webcast-for-presentation-of-ocean-data-presented-at-imw,c3412764

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15404/3412764/1466415.pdf

Invitation to IMW presentation OCEAN data webcast

