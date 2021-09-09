Amniotic Products Market worth $1.0 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Amniotic Products Market by Type (Amniotic Membranes (Cryopreserved Amniotic Membranes, Dehydrated Amniotic Membranes), Amniotic Suspensions), Application (Wound Care, Ophthalmology, Orthopedics), End User (Hospitals, ASCs) - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Amniotic Products Market is projected to USD 1.0 billion by 2026 from USD 0.7 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

The Growth in the target patient population, rising incidence of burn injuries, awareness programs for wound care treatment and management, rising venture capital investments and government funding, increasing number of traumatic wounds, growing number of amniotic membrane transplantations, and the increasing number of ophthalmology, cosmetic, and orthopedic surgeries are the major factors driving the growth of the market.

The amniotic membrane segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period and iodinated contrast media accounted for the largest share in 2020.

Based on type, the amniotic products market is segmented into amniotic membranes and amniotic suspensions. Amniotic membrane account for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increased use in a number of procedures. Moreover, amniotic membranes are more effective than amniotic suspensions.

North America was the largest regional market for the amniotic products market in 2020

The amniotic membranes market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America was the largest regional market for market in 2020. North America is expected to hold the largest market share and highest market growth during the forecast period. The large share of the North American market can be attributed to high prevalence of target diseases, increasing geriatric population, rising awareness about advanced treatment options, and the strong presence of key market players in the region.

The global amniotic products market is consolidated. The prominent players operating in this market include MiMedx (US), Smith & Nephew (UK), Organogenesis Inc. (US), Integra LifeSciences (US), Stryker (US), Applied Biologics (US), Celularity, Inc. (US), Katena Products, Inc. (US), Lucina Biosciences (US), Skye Biologics Holdings, LLC (US), Surgenex (US), TissueTech, Inc. (US), and Ventris Medical, LLC (US).

