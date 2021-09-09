Proposed acquisition of solar photovoltaic systems distributor Segen achieves City Electrical Factors' goal to expand its renewable energy business.

City Electrical Factors (CEF) and The Segen Group Limited (Segen) today announced that CEF's parent company, Labora Holdings Limited (Labora), and Segen have entered into an agreement under which Labora will acquire 100% of Segen, a leading global distributor of residential and commercial rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) systems, and its subsidiaries in the UK, Germany and South Africa. The transaction is expected to close October 2021 subject to regulatory and other approvals and conditions. Labora and Segen will remain separate and independent companies until closing of the proposed transaction.

Segen sells a range of renewable energy solutions, including energy storage systems (ESS) and EV charging equipment, to installers through its proprietary online portal and is a market leader in the UK and South Africa with significant and expanding operations in Europe. It has an impressive financial track record and exciting growth outlook.

"We are delighted to announce Labora's proposed acquisition of Segen. This announcement reflects our confidence in the talented Segen team and our commitment to renewable energy," said Thomas Hartland-Mackie, President and CEO of Labora. "Segen's dedication to their customers and strong supplier partnerships is aligned with CEF's culture and way of doing business. Our business is highly complementary to Segen and we are eager to explore ways to accelerate growth through new capabilities to further deliver on customer needs."

Following the closing of the transaction, Segen will be a subsidiary of Labora, with the benefit of new scope and scale that will increase opportunities for suppliers and customers.

"There are many exciting synergies between the Segen and CEF teams," said Andy Pegg, founder and CEO of Segen. "I am very pleased that Segen has found such a fantastic new home."

Lincoln International acted as exclusive financial advisor to Segen and its shareholders, working closely with the founder, Andy Pegg, and his management team throughout the sale process. K&L Gates LLP acted as legal adviser.

About Segen

Segen are a leading global wholesale distributor of solar PV (photovoltaic), energy storage systems, electric vehicle charging and associated components. Founded in the UK in 2005, Segen offer an unrivalled product portfolio at everyday good prices. Segen are proud to have been recognized in both the Sunday Times PwC Fast Track 250 as one of Britain's leading mid-market private companies and the Sunday Times International Track 200 for mid-market private companies with the fastest growing international sales.

About CEF

CEF is the expert supplier of electrical products and services for professional buyers and installers all over the UK. CEF offer the largest range of products including leading brands and value alternatives, alongside specialist knowhow, friendly advice and support that's the best in the industry.

Established in 1951, privately owned CEF has a UK national network of 390 stores and the business now extends to the USA, Canada, Ireland, Spain and Australia. Customers can place online orders up until 8pm for next day delivery at cef.co.uk with access to more than 35,000 products from over 300 leading suppliers.

To find out more about CEF go to: cef.co.uk/

Facebook: facebook.com/cityelectricalfactors

Twitter: twitter.com/cefonline

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210909005805/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Sharon Hong

shong@labora.com