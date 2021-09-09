Reports And Data: Monochloroacetic Acid Market Size was USD 893.0 Million in 2020 and is Expected to Reach USD 1,169.3 Million in 2028: Reports and Data

Increasing use of monochloroacetic acid in production of carboxymethylcellulose, plastics, detergents, cosmetic, and paints and lacquers is a key factor driving market revenue growth

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reports and Data has published its latest report titled "Monochloroacetic Acid Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Process Type (Hydrolysis, Chlorination), By Product Type (Dry Powder, Liquid, Pellets, Others), By Application (Cellulosics, Agrochemicals, Surfactants, Thioglycolic Acid), And By Region, Forecast To 2028."

Monocholoroacetic acid is a critical intermediate in chemical industry owing to its extensive use in numerous organic synthesis processes due to its high reactivity. Monocholoroacetic acid is majorly used in manufacturing of Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) and over 30% of the monocholoroacetic acid produced globally is used in the production of CMC. Monochloroacetic acid is also widely used in the agriculture industry as an intermediate in the production of agrochemicals and plant products. Monocholoroacetic acid is also a crucial intermediate in cosmetic and personal hygiene industry and is widely used in the production of betaines that are used in hair shampoos. Increasing demand for monochloroacetic acid from various end-use industries such as chemicals, agriculture, and pharmaceutical, among others, is a key factor expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Monocholoracetic acid is also extensively used in the manufacturing of important organic chemicals and pharmaceuticals such as ibuprofen, glycine, EDTA, and as raw material for various other products. Increasing demand for home cleaning products, development of eco-friendly chemicals, and increasing use of carboxymethylcellulose in the food and beverages industry for alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, powdered drinks, and ice cream, among others, are some other key factors contributing to revenue growth of the market.

Download Report Sample PDF - https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2003

Monochloroacetic acid is acidic in nature and can cause skin irritation upon direct contact among some individuals. In addition, negative effects of monochloroacetic acid on the environment and risks to humans are some key factors that can restrain market revenue growth to a certain extent over the forecast period. However, rapid advancements in manufacturing processes and improved safety of monocholoroacetic acid are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for players in the market going ahead.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Social distancing and restrictions severely disrupted businesses and operations

Lockdowns caused disruptions in transportation and logistics

Impacted manufacturing activities and mining operations globally

Took a toll on economy of various countries

Caused sudden and drastic downturn in economic activity

Disrupted agriculture, fisheries, dairy, and other sectors

Caused loss of employment and financial crisis

Supply impacts were further compounded owing to reduced disposable income

Emergence of variants continue to cause concerns and impact normal routines

To identify the key trends in the industry, research study at https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/monochloroacetic-acid-market

Hydrolysis segment to dominate other process type segments:

Hydrolysis segment is expected to register a robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period, attributed to increasing use of hydrolysis process to produce monocholoroacetic acid. Hydrolysis process produces a highly pure product and this has further increased use of hydrolysis in production of monochloroacetic acid.

Dry Powder segment to register significant revenue growth:

Dry powder segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market, attributed to increasing use of dry powder in various manufacturing processes such as pharmaceuticals, textiles, and other industrial applications, among others.

Surfactants segment to register steady revenue CAGR:

Monocholoroacetic acid is widely used in the manufacturing of surfactants such as mild betaine amphoteric surfactants. Increasing demand for mild and high-foaming surfactants from various end-use industries such as textiles, healthcare, and food & beverage, among others have further contributed to rising use of monochloroacetic acid, in turn, driving revenue growth of this segment.

Buy Now Premium Research Report - https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2003

North America accounts for a significantly large revenue share:

North America is expected to account for a significantly large revenue share over the forecast period, attributed to increasing demand for monochloroacetic acid from various end-use industries such as agriculture, medical and pharmaceuticals, and chemical for manufacturing agrochemicals, ibuprofen, and vitamins, and as an ingredient in topical creams. In addition, presence of key manufacturers in the region is also a key factor contributing to revenue growth of the market.

Asia Pacific to register significant revenue growth:

Asia Pacific is expected to register significantly rapid revenue growth over the forecast period owing to increasing demand for and use of monochloroacetic acid for cellulosis, agrochemicals, high-foaming surfactants, and personal care products, among others. In addition, rapid progress of the chemical and materials industry and rising demand for monocholoracetic acid from other end-use industries have contributed significantly to revenue growth of the market in the region. Increasing advancements and developments in the textile industry in countries in Asia Pacific such as Indonesia, India, and China, among others, is further boosting demand for monochloroacetic acid and is expected to fuel revenue growth of the market in the region.

Major Companies in the Market:

AkzoNobel N.V.

CABB GmbH

Daicel Corporation

Denak Co. Ltd.

The Dow Chemical Company

PCC SE

Niacet Corporation

Xuchang Dongfang Chemical Co. Ltd.

Shandong Minji Chemical Co. Ltd.

Shiv Chem Industries

Brows Upcoming Research by Reports and Data at https://www.reportsanddata.com/upcoming-reports

Market Segmentation:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented into the global monochloroacetic acid market on the basis of process type, product type, applications, and region:

Process Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Chlorination

Hydrolysis

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Dry Powder

Liquid

Pellets

Others

Applications Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Cellulosics

Agrochemicals

Surfactants

Thioglycolic Acid

Others

Explore Latest Featured Blog by RND at https://www.reportsanddata.com/blogs

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



BENELUX



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil



Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



U.A.E.



South Africa



Rest of MEA

Ask for Customize Research Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2003

Some points on how the report benefits stakeholders:

The reports include historical (2018-2020) and forecast (2021-2028) data points, revenues, and CAGR in table, figure, and chart formats, with detailed and qualitative, supporting written information for each.

Revenue break-up is provided for each segment in these formats for global, regional, and for each country in the respective region for each year between 2018 and 2028.

The report contains insights regarding growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, company profiles, strategic developments, expansion details, product launches, and various other aspects related to the market.

The report contains data and information on customers, competitors, vendors/distributors, and other players and in the global marketplace.

Market research analysis is vital for all crucial business strategies and can aid in numerous ways and to provide a clearer understanding about strategies being deployed by competitors, product launches, competitive analysis, technological advancements and various other factors that enhance sales of a firm or perhaps provide insights to focus on merger and acquisition as a strategy or enter into strategic agreements or joint ventures etc.

The report contains company profiles of the top companies operating in the market along with their respective revenue and operating segments, geographical reach, market footprint, headquarters, growth rates, recent developments, product /services, expansion strategies, investments in expansion, and more.

Similar Research reports by Reports and Data of Materials and Chemicals Industry:

Seed Processing Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Type (Seed Treatment, Seed Coating Material), By Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Vegetables, Flowers & Ornamentals), By Equipment (Cleaners, Gravity-separators, Graders, De-stoners), and By Region Forecast To 2028

Soil Amendments Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Type (Organic And Inorganic), By Soil Type (Loam, Clay, Silt, And Sand), By Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, And Oilseeds & Pulses), By Form (Dry And Liquid), And By Region Forecast To 2028

Agricultural Micronutrients Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Type (Zinc, Boron, Iron, Manganese, Molybdenum, and Copper), By Mode of Application (Soil, Foliar, and Fertigation), By Form (Chelated and Non-Chelated micronutrients), Crop Type, By Region, And Forecast To 2028

Agricultural Biologicals Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Function (Biocontrol, Biofertilizers, Biostimulants), By Product Type (Microbials, Macrobials, Semiochemicals, Natural), By Mode of Application (Foliar Spray, Soil and Seed Treatment), By Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, and Oilseeds & Pulses), and By Region Forecast To 2028

Nematicides Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Type (Fumigants, Carbamates, Organophosphates, Bionematicides), By Mode of Application (Fumigation, Drenching, Soil Dressing, Seed Treatment), By Nematode Type (Root Knot, Cyst), Crop Type, Form, By Region, And Forecast To 2028

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data. Is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Read Latest Press Release @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/press-release/global-monochloroacetic-acid-market