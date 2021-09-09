Anzeige
09.09.2021
Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Declaration of Interim Dividend

DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Declaration of Interim Dividend

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Declaration of Interim Dividend 09-Sep-2021 / 16:15 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc

("the Company")

LEI: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78

9 September 2021

Declaration of Interim Dividend

The Company has today declared a first interim dividend in respect of the year 1 May 2021 to 30 April 2022 of 2.75p per share (2.50p: 2020).

The interim dividend of 2.75p per Ordinary share will be paid on 1 October 2021 to the holders of Ordinary shares on the register at 17 September 2021, with an ex-dividend date of 16 September 2021.

It is the Board's intention that this payment will be the first of four equal core dividend payments of 2.75p each, being a total of 11.0p for the year ending 30 April 2022 and representing an increase of 7% on the 10.272p total dividend paid for the year ending 30 April 2021.

Enquiries:

Maitland Administration Services Limited

Email: cosec@maitlandgroup.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 
Category Code: DIV 
TIDM:      SDVP 
LEI Code:    213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
Sequence No.:  121883 
EQS News ID:  1232478 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1232478&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 09, 2021 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)

