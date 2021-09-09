Redslim joins the NielsenIQ Partner Network to streamline the data integration workflow and optimize servicing our mutual client base

Redslim provides its clients with end-to-end data integration solutions, from the ingestion and harmonization of multiple sources up to the production of custom online dashboards and data lakes feeds. The NielsenIQ Partner Network is the largest open ecosystem of tech-driven solution providers for retailers and manufacturers in the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry. Through this partnership Redslim and NielsenIQ are solidifying their existing collaboration and opening new value to the consumer data space.

Redslim Joining NielsenIQ Connect Partner Program

The value of a partnership

Redslim processes 1.000+ data feeds each month, the majority of which is sourced from NielsenIQ. By joining the NielsenIQ Partner Network, this will enable Redslim and NielsenIQ to simplify and speed up the processing of NielsenIQ data assets.

Speed of delivery, data completeness and centralized communications will all be positively impacted by these new processes. NielsenIQ data will be made available to our common customer base as promptly and seamlessly as ever.

"The collaboration between our two companies is a key enabler since 2013 to best service our common clients and this agreement is a natural step forward for both ends" said Alberto Alcaniz, in charge of Partnerships at Redslim. "The details of it are what most excites me though! We made this a partnership about technology, agility and operational efficiency. Both ends will service clients in a way that couldn't be imagined just a short time ago and all of that on behalf of our common clients."

"We are excited to continue expanding the NielsenIQ Partner Network, which fuels a smarter market for the retail and FMCG industry," said Russell Sylvester, European Market Leader, NielsenIQ Partner Network. "Through the unmatched breadth of our collaborative ecosystem of trustworthy and innovative partners, our clients are uniquely positioned to solve their biggest problems and stay ahead of a rapidly changing consumer landscape."

About Redslim

Redslim started in 2013, when new technologies emerged around cloud computing and data lakes, enabling data democratization, data harmonization and speed of data access. Users' expectations of having all information at their fingertips was growing, and Redslim came to support this ambition. We defined a flexible and scalable approach to data harmonization and integration, serving both customers' IT and Analytics teams. We are a virtual company to be agile in servicing globally ever-evolving data requirements, employing a team of 45 data and technology experts across Europe.

About NielsenIQ

NielsenIQ is the leader in providing the most complete, unbiased view of consumer behavior, globally. Powered by a ground-breaking consumer data platform and fueled by rich analytic capabilities, NielsenIQ enables bold, confident decision-making for the world's leading consumer goods companies and retailers.

Using comprehensive data sets and measuring all transactions equally, NielsenIQ gives clients a forward-looking view into consumer behavior in order to optimize performance across all retail platforms. Our open philosophy on data integration enables the most influential consumer data sets on the planet. NielsenIQ delivers the complete truth.

NielsenIQ, an Advent International portfolio company, has operations in nearly 100 markets, covering more than 90% of the world's population. For more information, visit www.nielseniq.com.

