Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix, (AZ), USA - September 9, 2021 - NAGRA, a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the world's leading independent provider of content protection and multiscreen television solutions, today announced that 1Tennessee, a Tennessee-based local broadband, TV and telephone service provider, selected NAGRA to deliver its powerful new IP-based multiscreen video service. Leveraging NAGRA's cost-effective integrated streaming solution to significantly decrease time-to-market, 1Tennessee is now delivering all the benefits of a tier-1 streaming service to its subscribers, without the hefty price tag.

Powered by NAGRA's OpenTV Video Platform, the integrated solution includes Harmonic's cloud video solution, a pre-integrated CRM system from GLDS and Jackson Energy Authority's E+ Premier. This partnership enables 1Tennessee to implement a powerful offering that meets consumers' demand for a broad range of content and streaming services delivered through a single, engaging and branded app. With NAGRA, 1Tennessee is delivering a streaming solution that can drive engagement, retention and revenue, while helping to grow both video and broadband subscriber reach.

'As an industry pioneer, NAGRA is delivering a superior and proven alternative to other less-than-optimal industry options, making them the clear and trusted choice for us to deliver innovative entertainment experiences to our subscribers,' said John Warmath, President at 1Tennessee. 'The collective partnership of NAGRA, Harmonic, Jackson Energy Authority and GLDS has enabled us to rapidly activate and automate operations through a powerful, user-centric management platform that was up and running in weeks - not months - which was essential as we transitioned off the MobiTV platform.'

Jackson Energy Authority's E+ Premier content distribution service is powered by the NAGRA OpenTV Video Platform and Harmonic's VOS(R)360 cloud streaming solution for video packaging and CDN capabilities. GLDS provides 1Tennessee a pre-integrated CRM system allowing it to offer this ideal entertainment offering to subscribers with the added convenience of one bill. The versatile new service enables 1Tennessee to use its headend to deliver advanced video subscription services to its consumers.

"NAGRA brings a unique opportunity to empower service providers, like 1Tennessee, with advanced media and entertainment services for their subscribers in record time,' said Xavier Fustagueras, SVP Americas for NAGRA. 'This further demonstrates the ability of our partnerships to power the ambitions of service providers of any size with national content and a hyper-local approach. By offering our solution 'as-a-service,' with no costly up-front investments in hardware or transcoding, we lower the barrier and deliver freedom of choice for operators to deliver IP-streaming services under their own terms."

1Tennessee seamlessly converted MobiTV subscribers to the integrated solution with the partnership of GLDS. NAGRA's OpenTV Video Platform provides 1Tennessee with the speed, efficiency and flexibility required to allow the service provider to drive revenue growth by automating operations through a powerful, user-centric management platform. ?1Tennesee is now offering a first-class user interface with discovery, voice, search, and recommendations that can optimize the customer experience against local requirements and provide a premium content offering for subscribers through content rights partnership with Jackson Energy Authority. At launch, service to consumers will be available through FireTV Stick devices, with set-to boxes as an available option.

About NAGRA

NAGRA, the digital TV division of the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), provides security and multiscreen user experience solutions for the monetisation of digital media. The company provides content providers and DTV operators worldwide with secure, open and integrated platforms and applications over broadcast, broadband and mobile platforms, enabling compelling and personalized viewing experiences. Please visit dtv.nagra.com for more information. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About 1Tennessee

1Tennessee is a local broadband, TV and telephone service provider currently offering services in Gibson and Madison counties in West Tennessee, reaching approximately 10,000 homes. 1Tennessee provides affordable internet plans up to 1 Gigabit over both cable and fiber-to-the-home platforms as well as IPTV, cable TV, VOIP, and advanced WiFi services.

