Diageo 2030 Greenhouse Gas Emission Targets Validated By Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi)

LONDON, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diageo, maker of Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff and Guinness has had its 2030 Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emission targets approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) as meeting the criteria for the 1.5oC pathway.

Building on a long track-record of ESG progress globally, Diageo is now in the top 1000 companies in the world taking action to address climate change in a data-led and systemic way. Its goal to achieve net zero in direct operations by 2030 (Scope 1 and 2 emissions), and a 50% emission reduction in scope 3, have been calculated in accordance with the principles of Science Based Targets initiative and have been validated.

Dr Kirstie McIntyre, Global Sustainability Director, Diageo PLC, said: "We are passionate about protecting the future of the planet. This demonstrates that our carbon targets are going much further than the required minimum in this critical decade of action to 2030."

The Science Based Targets initiative defines and promotes best practice in science-based target setting and independently assesses and approves companies' targets. It is a partnership between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

Diageo has committed to reducing absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions 100% by FY2030 from a FY2020 base year[1]. Diageo has also committed to reducing absolute scope 3 GHG emissions 50% within the same time frame. In addition to this, Diageo commits to increase annual sourcing of renewable electricity from 66% in FY2020 to 100% by FY2030.

In November 2020, Diageo announced a range of 25 bold and ambitious goals in its 'Society 2030: Spirit of Progress' plan. Diageo is focusing its action in three core areas, carefully selected to align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): promoting positive drinking; championing inclusion and diversity; and pioneering grain-to-glass sustainability.

[1] The target boundary includes biogenic emissions and removals from bio energy feed stocks.

