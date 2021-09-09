DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Result of AGM

CHELVERTON UK DIVIDEND TRUST PLC

LEI: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc ('the Company') announces that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company duly convened and held today, 9 September 2021, all Resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a poll.

The full text of each resolution can be found in the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 April 2021, which is available at www.chelvertonam.com

In accordance with listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/ regulatory-disclosures/national-storage-mechanism

Proxy votes received in favour of the resolutions were as follows:

Votes % (of votes cast Votes % (of votes cast Total (excl. withheld and Votes Third party for excl. withheld) against excl. withheld) third party discretionary) withheld discretionary Resolution 1 808326 99.89 197 0.02 809,224 701 0 Resolution 2 732504 90.52 51,500 6.36 809,224 25,220 0 Resolution 3 783387 96.81 22,867 2.83 809,224 2,970 0 Resolution 4 787904 97.37 16,461 2.03 809,224 4,859 0 Resolution 5 782904 96.75 21,461 2.65 809,224 4,859 0 Resolution 6 786953 97.25 16,461 2.03 809,224 5,810 0 Resolution 7 795392 98.29 13,131 1.62 809,224 701 0 Resolution 8 807392 99.77 1,131 0.14 809,224 701 0 Resolution 9 794942 98.24 1,581 0.20 809,224 12,701 0 Resolution 10 711502 87.92 97,021 11.99 809,224 701 0 Resolution 11 801733 99.07 6,790 0.84 809,224 701 0 Resolution 12 772005 95.40 36,518 4.51 809,224 701 0

Details of the proxy voting will also shortly be available on the Company's website at www.chelvertonam.com

Maitland Administration Services Limited - Corporate Secretary

9 September 2021

