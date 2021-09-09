Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 09.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc: Nach Aldi kommt jetzt einer der größten US-Konzerne
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
09.09.2021 | 18:31
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Result of AGM

DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Result of AGM

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Result of AGM 09-Sep-2021 / 17:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CHELVERTON UK DIVIDEND TRUST PLC

LEI: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc ('the Company') announces that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company duly convened and held today, 9 September 2021, all Resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a poll.

The full text of each resolution can be found in the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 April 2021, which is available at www.chelvertonam.com

In accordance with listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/ regulatory-disclosures/national-storage-mechanism

Proxy votes received in favour of the resolutions were as follows: 

Votes % (of votes cast  Votes  % (of votes cast  Total (excl. withheld and   Votes  Third party 
       for  excl. withheld)  against excl. withheld)  third party discretionary)  withheld discretionary 
Resolution 1 808326 99.89       197   0.02        809,224            701   0 
Resolution 2 732504 90.52       51,500 6.36        809,224            25,220  0 
Resolution 3 783387 96.81       22,867 2.83        809,224            2,970  0 
Resolution 4 787904 97.37       16,461 2.03        809,224            4,859  0 
Resolution 5 782904 96.75       21,461 2.65        809,224            4,859  0 
Resolution 6 786953 97.25       16,461 2.03        809,224            5,810  0 
Resolution 7 795392 98.29       13,131 1.62        809,224            701   0 
Resolution 8 807392 99.77       1,131  0.14        809,224            701   0 
Resolution 9 794942 98.24       1,581  0.20        809,224            12,701  0 
Resolution 10 711502 87.92       97,021 11.99       809,224            701   0 
Resolution 11 801733 99.07       6,790  0.84        809,224            701   0 
Resolution 12 772005 95.40       36,518 4.51        809,224            701   0

Details of the proxy voting will also shortly be available on the Company's website at www.chelvertonam.com

Maitland Administration Services Limited - Corporate Secretary

9 September 2021

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:      SDVP 
LEI Code:    213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  121889 
EQS News ID:  1232505 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1232505&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 09, 2021 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.