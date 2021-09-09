WhiteLabelDating.com Reaches One Million Views Milestone On Brand New 'Video Stories' Feature

BERKSHIRE, England, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, award-winning dating SaaS platform, WhiteLabelDating.com, reached one million video story views following the launch of their new 'Instagram-like' feature in late August 2021.

According to the leading social discovery company, video stories are an increasingly sought-after tool for most social networking users and this is no different for daters using online dating sites.

Traditional dating profiles tend to only highlight a user's most polished photos and can hide the unfiltered personalities of members. Using video stories, White Label Dating has boosted how frequently members share content and has given them the opportunity to communicate more openly and to authentically share their true selves.

The boost in story content has significantly increased engagement across the platform. This is proven to be positively correlated with increases in new paying subscribers for the company's partners, who work closely with the software provider to increase ROI.

Ross Williams, CEO of White Label Dating, comments, "We exist to give all people the freedom to belong, to connect with others, to share their passions and be accepted in a safe, trusted environment."

"Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn should be hugely complimented for the traditional video story features. I'm delighted how our product team has taken a feature that is proven to work and implemented it across our platform to help our users connect, engage and share within tolerant, inclusive communities that help people live their happily ever now.

"Video stories are a great way for members to share their personality and connect with like-minded individuals much more easily. We're extremely pleased with how members are adopting this new feature. Video stories are paving the way for video profiles which will follow in the very near future."

About White Label Dating

Launched in 2003, White Label Dating is a leading software as a service business that empowers brands, marketers and affiliates to run their own online dating sites. White Label Dating provides the dating software, payment processing, customer support, and much more. Their partners simply promote their dating sites.

White Label Dating operates across seven international territories including the UK, USA and Australia.

White Label Dating is part of Venntro Media Group. Venntro is an alumni of the Tech City UK Future Fifty programme and was named one of LSE's '1000 Companies to Inspire Britain'.