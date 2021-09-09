DJ SDV 2025 ZDP PLC: Result of AGM

SDV 2025 ZDP PLC (SDVP) SDV 2025 ZDP PLC: Result of AGM 09-Sep-2021 / 17:15 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SDV 2025 ZDP PLC

LEI: 213800KMX33J3VAJUU95

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Company is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting held earlier today all resolutions were passed on a poll.

Resolutions 1 to 7 related to Ordinary Business. Resolution 8 related to Special Business, as set out below:

Resolution 1: To receive the Report of the Directors and the audited financial statements for the period ended 30 April 2021.

Resolution 2: To receive and approve the Directors' remuneration report for the period ended 30 April 2021.

Resolution 3: To re-elect Mr Myles as a Director.

Resolution 4: To re-elect Mr Van Heesewijk as a Director.

Resolution 5: To re-elect Mr Watkins as a Director.

Resolution 6: To re-appoint Hazlewoods LLP as Auditor.

Resolution 7: To authorise the Directors to determine the Auditor's remuneration.

Resolution 8: THAT the Directors be and are hereby generally and unconditionally authorised pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 ('the Act') to exercise all the powers of the Company to allot shares and to grant rights to subscribe for, or to convert any security into, shares in the Company ('the Rights') up to an aggregate nominal value equal to GBP4,833,333, being one-third of the issued ZDP share capital as at 30 April 2021.

A copy of the resolutions will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for viewing at https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/national-storage-mechanism

Enquiries:

Maitland Administration Services Limited

+44(0)1245 398 950

9 September 2021

ISIN: GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: RAG TIDM: SDVP LEI Code: 213800KMX33J3VAJUU95

