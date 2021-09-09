Anzeige
Donnerstag, 09.09.2021
Ad-hoc: Nach Aldi kommt jetzt einer der größten US-Konzerne
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.09.2021 | 19:05
Stonepine Capital Management, LLC: DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

BEND, Ore., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Ap19

FORM8.3

IRISHTAKEOVERPANEL

DISCLOSUREUNDERRULE8.3OFTHEIRISHTAKEOVERPANEL ACT,1997,TAKEOVERRULES,2013

DEALINGSBYPERSONSWITHINTERESTSINRELEVANTSECURITIESREPRESENTING1%ORMORE

1. KEYINFORMATION

Nameofpersondealing (Note 1)Stonepine Capital, L.P.
CompanydealtinStrongbridge Biopharma plc
Classofrelevantsecuritytowhichthe dealingsbeingdisclosedrelate (Note 2)Ordinary Shares
DateofdealingSale - 8/09/2021

2.INTERESTSANDSHORTPOSITIONS


(a)Interestsandshortpositions(followingdealing)intheclassofrelevantsecuritydealtin (Note 3)

LongShort
Number(%)Number(%)
(1)Relevantsecurities4,519,743 6.67%0
(2)Derivatives(otherthanoptions)00
(3)Optionsandagreementstopurchase/sell00
Total4,519,743 6.67%0

(b)Interestsandshortpositionsinrelevantsecuritiesofthecompany,otherthantheclassdealtin (Note 3)

Classofrelevantsecurity:LongShort
Number(%)Number(%)
(1)RelevantsecuritiesN/AN/A
(2)Derivatives(otherthanoptions)N/AN/A
(3)Optionsandagreementstopurchase/sellN/AN/A
TotalN/AN/A

Ap20

1. DEALINGS (Note 4)


(a)Purchasesandsales



Purchase/sale

Numberofrelevantsecurities

Priceperunit (Note 5)
Sale

73,347$2.2922


(b)Derivativestransactions(otherthanoptionstransactions)

Productname,

e.g.CFD		Natureoftransaction

(Note 6)		Numberofrelevantsecurities

(Note 7)		Priceperunit

(Note 5)

(c)Optionstransactionsinrespectofexistingrelevantsecurities

(i)Writing,selling,purchasingorvarying

Productname,
e.g.calloption		Writing,selling,purchasing,varyingetc.Numberofsecurities towhichtheoptionrelates (Note 7)Exercise priceType,e.g.American,Europeanetc.Expiry dateOptionmoney paid/receivedperunit (Note 5)

(ii)Exercising

Productname,

e.g.calloption		NumberofsecuritiesExercisepriceper unit (Note 5)

(d)Otherdealings(includingtransactionsinrespectofnewsecurities)(Note4)

Natureoftransaction

(Note 8)		DetailsPriceperunit

(if applicable) (Note 5)

Ap21

2.OTHERINFORMATION


Agreements,arrangementsorunderstandingsrelatingtooptionsorderivatives

Fulldetailsofanyagreement,arrangementorunderstandingbetweenthepersondisclosing andanyotherpersonrelatingtothevotingrightsofanyrelevantsecuritiesunderanyoption referredtoonthisformorrelatingtothevotingrightsorfutureacquisitionordisposalofanyrelevantsecuritiestowhichanyderivativereferredtoonthisformisreferenced.Ifnone,this shouldbestated.


None

IsaSupplementalForm8attached? (Note 9)NO

Dateofdisclosure9 September 2021
ContactnameJeff Nunnenkamp
Telephonenumber+1 541-647-5673
IfaconnectedEFM,nameofofferee/offerorwithwhichconnectedN/A
IfaconnectedEFM,statenatureofconnection (Note 10)N/A

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
