Cal-Bay International, Inc.: Cal-Bay International Expands NFT Market Focus Including New Updated Website

HENDERSON, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Cal-Bay International, Inc (OTC:CBYI) today announced the Company is expanding the focus in the NFT (Non-Fungible Token) market and establishing an NFT fund specifically for the purchase of unique digital assets. An NFT is a unique digital asset which is designed to represent the ownership of a virtual item or artwork. The fund will enable the opportunity of early investment within the development stage and undervalued NFT art. The fund will also include creating an incubation lab for NFT creators designed to properly develop and launch NFT's via social channels, strategic marketing, partnering with the established platforms, identifying undervalued NFTs, and establishing a new genre to be the first to market in those new verticals.

The platform further will be collaborating with NFT artists and social influencers to provide the maximum exposure to early-stage projects. Investing in digital projects in the early stages of a project will allow Cal-Bay to both support the NFT industry as well as create greater opportunities for value investing in potentially rare and valuable digital assets. Opportunities such as these enable Cal-Bay to maximize revenues and value from digital acquisitions and create future partnerships with creators in the NFT and digital asset world.

The NFT market is a rapidly growing industry within the digital asset space. The NFT market, although still in the stage of early adoption, is on track to break records seen in the first 6 months of 2021. NFTs have seen a swift increase in interest in 2021, growing from $13.7 million in sales in 2020 to $2.5 billion in the first six months of 2021, as reported by Fox News. Cal-Bay's early adoption and investments in the NFT space is an investment in future technologies and services that will add significant value to the company in the future. Cal-Bay looks to pave the way for traditional investors in a new era of investing. Cal-Bay plans to become a leader in new investment opportunities across these platforms.

The fast-paced NFT world is starting to see strong support from investors like Visa, Nike, and Cal-Bay. Digital assets and NFT technologies are the clear future for financial transactions and investments. Cal-Bay is looking to invest promptly into these technologies and sees strong growth for the future to come in the digital asset and NFT sector. Cal-Bay has identified and is currently identifying future opportunities to collaborate with and additionally acquire digital assets with significant value to shareholders.

Future opportunities can include some of the hottest digital assets of 2021 such as Cryptopunks, Bored Ape, Loot, Adventure. Cryptopunks have one of the highest market caps of any NFT projects, valued at $3.1 billion at the time of writing this article. NFT projects like Cryptopunks have drawn investors such as Visa, who purchased a $150,000 NFT of a Cryptopunk in 2021. NFTs such as Cryptopunks are prime examples of the powerful potential of the NFT industry. NFT collections such as Cryptopunks and Bored Apes have just begun to see the potential and power of digital asset acquisition investing.

With digital assets such as rare Cryptopunks gaining support from investors like Visa, Cal-Bay sees strong support and a bright future for digital assets and NFTs in particular. Cal-Bay's objective is to become a collaborative company within the NFT space and provide value to the company's net profits as well as shareholder value.

Cal-Bay will be working with important social, and humanitarian causes to create special NFTs to support these causes by providing all of the Company's resources to bring a strong light to these causes. The projects in which Cal-Bay will take a part in are crucial to the wellbeing of many organizations and people and are necessary to be addressed through humanitarian support. Opportunities in the digital asset market can be multipurpose, philanthropic as well as investment opportunities in both the present and future investing.

Cal-Bay plans on opening their first NFT studio and showroom sometime in 2022 and at the same time, the Company is planning on creating a Cal-Bay NFT college in collaboration with different platforms and influencers to support the NFT industry. Collaborating with influencers and different platforms is crucial to fostering relationships and becoming a leader in the NFT market.

About Cal-Bay International.

A Publicly traded holding company for innovative Medical Technologies, Digital Assets and creating a Philanthropic Foundation through digital asset technologies to support causes in the US and around the world. www.cbyintl.com

The Company further plans to create an advisory board to identify organizations who desire to promote the welfare of others, especially by focusing on utilization of our digital asset technologies to support these causes.

Cal-Bay today launched the new website integrating the new look and direction for the Company.

Important Links:

https://theconversation.com/nfts-are-much-bigger-than-an-art-fad-heres-how-they-could-change-the-world-159563

https://www.cnbc.com/2021/08/25/12-year-old-coder-made-6-figures-selling-weird-whales-nfts.html

https://www.reuters.com/technology/nft-sales-volume-surges-25-bln-2021-first-half-2021-07-05/\

