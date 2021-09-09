

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After yesterday's announcement of above average demand for this month's ten-year note auction, the Treasury Department revealed on Thursday that this month's auction of $24 billion worth of thirty-year bonds also attracted strong demand.



The thirty-year bond auction drew a high yield of 1.910 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.49.



Last month, the Treasury sold $27 billion worth of thirty-year bonds, drawing a high yield of 2.040 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.21.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



The ten previous thirty-year bond auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.31.



