- (PLX AI) - RWE gets 2 offshore wind leases with a total of 525 megawatts awarded in North Sea sites.
- • RWE secured a lease (N-3.7) for an offshore wind farm with a potential capacity of 225 megawatts (MW)
- • A second site in the Baltic Sea (O-1.3) with a potential capacity of 300 MW, was also awarded to RWE
- • The company intends to leverage synergies from its existing offshore wind farms in the delivery of both projects, which are scheduled to go into operation in 2026
