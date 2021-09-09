- (PLX AI) - Bonesupport announced inconclusive results for the company's Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) study, FORTIFY.
- • The primary safety endpoint for CERAMENT G was met
- • The FORTIFY study was initiated in 2017 with the purpose to evaluate the ability of CERAMENT G to improve the treatment outcomes for patients with open tibia fractures G-A II-IIIB
- • The drop-out rate has been very high in the study with only 143 qualified subjects of 201 enrolled for the composite efficacy endpoint at 12 months
- • The very high drop-out rate has led to FORTIFY not qualifying to the requirements of a PMA application
- • Company says the failure to reach conclusion on the study data is both surprising and disappointing
- • Says will work with FDA to review possible regulatory pathways for CERAMENT G for the indication trauma
