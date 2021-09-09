Anzeige
Donnerstag, 09.09.2021
Ad-hoc: Nach Aldi kommt jetzt einer der größten US-Konzerne
09.09.2021 | 21:01
R.E.A. Trading plc: Redemption of 10 per cent cumulative redeemable preference shares

DJ R.E.A. Trading plc: Redemption of 10 per cent cumulative redeemable preference shares

R.E.A. Trading plc (13QC) R.E.A. Trading plc: Redemption of 10 per cent cumulative redeemable preference shares 09-Sep-2021 / 19:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

R.E.A. Trading plc ("REAT" or the "company")

Redemption of 10 per cent cumulative redeemable preference shares

REAT announces that it has today redeemed at par all of the GBP2 million nominal of 10 per cent cumulative redeemable preference shares of GBP1 each (the "first preference shares"), in accordance with their terms as set out in the company's articles of association together with the half yearly dividend due thereon and, accordingly, that the first preference shares are now treated as cancelled.

Enquiries:

R.E.A Trading plc

Tel: 020 7436 7877

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BKPG0682 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     13QC 
LEI Code:   213800JHK8HZJYVMXK80 
Sequence No.: 121884 
EQS News ID:  1232496 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1232496&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 09, 2021 14:30 ET (18:30 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
