Mallet London Announces Carnaby Street Pop-Up Featuring Exclusive Styles and the Second Installment of Highly Anticipated COOGI Collaboration

LONDON, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium footwear brand Mallet London, founded by unconventional entrepreneur and recently named Forbes 30 Under 30, Tommy Mallet, will host a pop-up at 45 Carnaby Street from 11th September, 2021 through February 2022. "I always knew my first store would be on Carnaby Street. I used to visit it often when I was younger with my dad and it has always held a place in my heart," said Mallet. "In fact," he continued, "in 2018 I sketched a design for a Mallet store on Carnaby Street having no idea when and if it would happen. I based the store design on this original concept."

Carefully crafted to feel like a space within a space, the dark and moody vibe of the pop-up is designed to reflect the luxe DNA of the brand while still feeling welcoming and accessible. Mallet London's signature gold clip also played a part in the design as much of the framework is accented with gold finishes. The minimal footprint was designed with a modular build concept, allowing for less waste.

The modern and sleek 1061 sq. ft. space will house a number of Mallet London essentials including men's footwear and clothing. During London Fashion Week, the store will switch focus to the women's collection featuring top selling essentials and new styles.

As well as stocking some exclusive styles, the pop-up will also debut the highly sought-after collaboration between Mallet London and iconic Australian knitwear brand COOGI. The brands' previous collaboration in 2019 featured an exclusive and limited edition drop with two styles. The much anticipated release sold out within an hour. This time around, the drop will consist of Mallet's Cyrus silhouette swathed in COOGI's trademark colorful knit. Due to COOGI's unique patterning, no two pairs are alike. "The first drop was such a great success, we had to bring it back in a bigger way," noted Mallet. "Our Cyrus silhouette provides the perfect canvas for COOGI's bold designs."

COOGI's recognizable multicolored swirls were first popularized during the 90s hip-hop scene. The Australian brand continues to have lasting appeal as new generations of consumers discover its significance in fashion history and find innovative ways to incorporate it into modern fashion.

The limited edition styles, available in Black or White, are priced at £240 and will be available for purchase at mallet.com, Selfridges and at the Carnaby Street store.

"It's a proud day for me. Mallet is a British brand, I am a proud Brit, and opening my first store on the most iconic retail street in the UK, well, there is nothing more British than that," noted Mallet.

The Carnaby Street pop-up and COOGI collaboration are part of a busy year for Mallet London. The brand is currently in the midst of a major global expansion that includes launches at Selfridges London, Saks Fifth Avenue in the U.S., Harry Rosen in Canada and David Jones in Australia.

About Mallet London

Mallet London, was founded in 2015 by unconventional entrepreneur Tommy Mallet and businessman Evren Ozkarakasli. At just 28 years old, Tommy Mallet, recently named Forbes 30 Under 30 Europe for Retail & Ecommerce, has built a successful footwear business despite having no formal design training.

It all began with a spark of creativity from Tommy, combined with Evren's business experience. Mallet, an avid trainer collector and urban fashion trendsetter, had an idea for a unique pair of trainers. He couldn't find anything on the market that spoke to his style sensibility and was both affordable and high quality. Tommy eventually took matters into his own hands and sketched his idea. He then reached out to Evren, a friend who worked in the fashion industry, and asked if he could make his dream trainer a reality. Tommy and Evren collaborated on the design and production and sold their creations online as a trial, expecting their friends might be interested in purchasing them. The rest, as they say, is history. Less than six years later, the London based brand is now a major force in the premium footwear industry with distribution at 145 stores throughout the US, UK, and Europe in locations as far reaching as Dubai and South Africa. The brand is at home in some of the world's most distinguished stores including Selfridges, Harrods, Browns, Harvey Nichols, Level Shoes and Saks Fifth Avenue.

The brand, which carries both men's and women's sneakers and a small selection of apparel, is known for its bold yet minimalistic silhouettes with sleek soles fabricated from smooth supple leather. Mallet launches new styles each season but also maintains a core essentials collection. Signature details synonymous with the brand include the statement metal heel clip and the trademark "M" monogram. Prices start from £165.

About Carnaby

Carnaby is in the heart of London's West End, where over 100 retail brands of quality and distinction and over 60 independent restaurants, cafes and bars can be found across 14 streets, including the world famous Carnaby Street. Carnaby is a unique and iconic experiential shopping, dining and leisure destination.

Follow @CarnabyLondon and visit Carnaby.co.uk for full updates, news and information.

