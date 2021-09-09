

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) said Thursday it will indefinitely delay the reopening of its headquarters in Redmond, Washington, as well as other U.S. offices. The software giant made the decision as the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to wreak havoc in the country.



Microsoft has not announced a new date to replace the October 4 target previously announced in early August.



'Given the uncertainty of COVID-19, we've decided against attempting to forecast a new date for a full reopening of our U.S. work sites in favor of opening U.S. work sites as soon as we're able to do so safely based on public health guidance. From there, we'll communicate a 30-day transition period that provides time for employees to prepare while allowing us to continue to be agile and flexible as we look to the data and make choices to protect employee health, safety and well-being,' Jared Spataro, Corporate Vice President for Modern Work, announced in a blog post.



The latest decision will affect over 103,000 Microsoft employees in the U.S.



Last month, tech giants Amazon, Facebook and Google also announced that they will allow workers to work remotely till 2022.



