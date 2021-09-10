EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Medacta Group SA / Key word(s): Half Year Results
- 1H 2021 revenue increased to Euro 177.5 million, or 35.4% at constant currency (31.7% reported) vs 1H 2020 with positive contributions from all business lines and geographies.
- Gross Profit margin improved to 72.5% (69.7% in 1H 2020) and adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 31.9% (23.8% in 1H 2020).
- 2021 guidance confirmed for revenue within a range of Euro 355 million to Euro 375 million at constant currency and adjusted EBITDA margin largely in line with the previous year, subject to any unforeseen events, specifically from the Covid-19 pandemic.
Over 50 new products across all our business lines were registered, including entry in new geographies. In June 2021, the first surgeries based on our NextAR Augmented Reality (AR) Surgical Platform were performed in Europe, following the CE-marking of the Knee, Shoulder and Spine Applications. Also, in May 2021, the NextAR Shoulder Application received FDA clearance, further expanding the U.S. NextAR offering, which already included the Knee Application, FDA-cleared in 2020.
Our Marketing and Medical Education Programs continued, and since June, international travel and congresses have restarted.
During the semester, we continued to invest strategically in the hiring of personnel to support the operation and the salesforce expansion. Instrument sets increased significantly to serve new customers.
