Shareholders approve all proposed resolutions, with the exception of resolution n°34 as recommended by the Management Board

Regulatory News:

MedinCell (Paris:MEDCL) held its ordinary annual and extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on September 9, 2021, in closed session, which was chaired by Anh Nguyen, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, without the physical presence of the shareholders.

With a quorum of 71,173%, the shareholders have adopted all the resolutions approved by the Directory and, in particular, the approval of the annual and consolidated accounts for exercise ended March 31, 2021, the compensation policy applicable to the Chairman of the Management Board, the members of the Management Board, the Chairman of the Supervisory Board and the members of the Supervisory Board.

The replay of the general meeting is available on: https://invest.medincell.com/agconference/

Details on the vote results will be available soon on the company's website: invest.medincell.com

About MedinCell

MedinCell is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company that develops a portfolio of long-acting injectable products in various therapeutic areas by combining its proprietary BEPO technology with active ingredients already known and marketed. Through the controlled and extended release of the active pharmaceutical ingredient, MedinCell makes medical treatments more efficient, particularly thanks to improved compliance, i.e. compliance with medical prescriptions, and to a significant reduction in the quantity of medication required as part of a one-off or chronic treatment. The BEPO technology makes it possible to control and guarantee the regular delivery of a drug at the optimal therapeutic dose for several days, weeks or months starting from the subcutaneous or local injection of a simple deposit of a few millimeters, fully bioresorbable. Based in Montpellier, MedinCell currently employs more than 140 people representing over 25 different nationalities.

www.medincell.com

