Ad-hoc: Nach Aldi kommt jetzt einer der größten US-Konzerne
WKN: A2DSW0 ISIN: BE0974313455 
10.09.2021
ERIC BOUSTOULLER APPOINTED INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR AT ECONOCOM

ERIC BOUSTOULLER APPOINTED INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR AT ECONOCOM

On 21 July 2021, the Econocom Group SE Board of Directors proposed the appointment of Mr Eric Boustouller as an independent director of the company. This appointment was approved at the General Meeting called to vote on this matter on 9 September 2021.

Since graduating from Sciences-Po Paris in 1986, Eric Boustouller (60) has spent his entire career in the digital sector. Working for major international groups, his roles have included marketing, sales (Compaq, Microsoft) and senior management positions (Microsoft France and Western Europe). More recently he has served as CEO of Solocal, a French listed company. Since 2011 he has also been an active investor in start-ups and investment funds. Embodying a cosmopolitan culture, Eric Boustouller served as President of the American Chamber of Commerce in France between 2010 and 2012. He is a Knight of the Legion d'Honneur in France.

This appointment reflects the group's desire to strengthen its governance through the contribution of key expertise in the areas of management, digital strategy, partnership selection, human capital development and business transformation.

On behalf of Econocom International BV, Econocom Chairman Jean-Louis Bouchard said: "I am delighted with the appointment of Eric Boustouller as an independent director of Econocom Group SE. His extensive experience with Microsoft, his ability to transform organisations and his desire to invest in the companies of the future are all significant assets for Econocom. Alongside the other members of the Board, he will help the group to succeed in its next long-term sustainable growth cycle" .

ABOUT ECONOCOM
As a digital general contractor, Econocom conceives, finances,
and facilitates the digital transformation of large firms and public organisations. With 48 years' experience, it is the only market player offering 360° expertise through a combination of project financing, equipment distribution and digital services. The group is present in 18 countries, with over 9,000 employees and €2,559 m in revenue
in 2020. Econocom is listed on Euronext in Brussels, on the BEL Mid and Family Business indices.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
www.econocom.com
Follow us on Twitter ?
Investor and shareholder relations contact:
etienne.jacquet@econocom.com
Press relations contact:
info@capvalue.fr
Tel. +33 (0)1 80 81 50 04
© 2021 Actusnews Wire
