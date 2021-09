BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Destatis publishes Germany's final consumer prices for August at 2.00 am ET Friday. The statistical office is expected to confirm consumer price growth of 3.9 percent.



Ahead of the data, the euro climbed against its major rivals.



The euro was worth 1.1829 against the greenback, 129.98 against the yen, 0.8545 against the pound and 1.0840 against the franc as of 1:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de