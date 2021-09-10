

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Friday, the Office for National Statistics releases UK GDP, industrial output and foreign trade figures. The economy is forecast to grow 0.6 percent on month in July, slower than the 1 percent expansion seen in June.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it rose against the greenback and the yen, it held steady against the franc and the euro.



The pound was worth 1.3845 against the greenback, 152.12 against the yen, 1.2687 against the franc and 0.8545 against the euro as of 1:55 am ET.



