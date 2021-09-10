- (PLX AI) - Bonesupport shares are expected to drop at least 10% today after a major setback in the company's FORTIFY study, analysts said.
- • Bonesupport announced inconclusive results for the Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) study, as the drop-out rate was very high in the study with only 143 qualified subjects of 201 enrolled for the composite efficacy endpoint at 12 months
- • The very high drop-out rate has led to the FORTIFY study not qualifying to the requirements of a PMA application
- • This is a big setback for Bonesupport, as it means it will not be able to file the large trauma indication for PMA approval, Carnegie said
- • The shares will take a hit, as the market may have underestimated the risk to this trial, Carnegie said
- • Bonesupport was cut to hold from buy at SEB
- • We anticipate a 2-year delay in U.S. approval for the indication trauma, until the end of 2024, SEB said
