

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's current account surplus decreased in July, data from Statistics Finland showed on Friday.



The current account surplus fell to EUR 559 million in July from EUR 692 million in June.



The balance of goods trade showed a surplus of EUR 159 million versus EUR 261 million in the previous month.



The services trade deficit increased to EUR 228 million in July from EUR 190 million in the previous month.



The primary income account showed a surplus of EUR 838 million, while the secondary income account logged a shortfall of EUR 209 million.



On a 12-month moving average basis, the current account surplus was EUR 4.3 billion.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the industrial production grew 1.0 percent monthly in July, after a 1.8 percent drop in June.



On a yearly basis, industrial production gained 2.8 percent in July, after a 4.1 percent growth in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de