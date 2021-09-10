Some time ago, when I lived in the center of Berlin, I was a regular at the farmers' market to buy fresh fruit and vegetables. One greengrocer advertised his wares with the words "cheap today, expensive tomorrow." It would almost be desirable if we PV wholesalers could offer our modules with a similar slogan. Unfortunately, no one in the industry can currently claim that solar modules are cheap - quite the opposite. Following a brief respite, prices have climbed again in recent weeks. Since the previous low in September 2020, prices for new, grade-A goods have already risen by an average of 20% ...

