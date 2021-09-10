- (PLX AI) - Sydbank gets approval from the Danish FSA to resume the share buyback program that was stopped last year due to Covid-19.
- • Sydbank has DKK 219 million to buy back shares out of the original DKK 250 million program
- • Sydbank also to propose dividend of DKK 5.70 per share, subject to the withdrawal of the recommendation of the European Systemic Risk Board not to distribute dividends
- • It is expected that the recommendation will be withdrawn at the end of September 2021
