Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2021) - Great Atlantic Resources (TSXV: GR) (FSE: PH02) has completed the first seven drill holes of the 2021 diamond drilling program at its Keymet Base Metal/Precious Metal Property. The 100% owned, 3,400 hectare property, located approximately 20 kilometres northwest of Bathurst, in northeastern New Brunswick, Canada, has excellent access with paved roads, including a provincial highway, transecting the property.

The drilling program is testing numerous target areas of polymetallic veins, untested electromagnetic anomalies, gold bearing bedrock and float, in the northwest region of the property. Five of the seven holes intersected veins hosting copper, zinc and lead sulfide mineralization, including veins with semi-massive sulfides. Five of the seven holes intersected intervals with arsenopyrite mineralization in a region where previous work by the company identified gold mineralization associated with arsenopyrite mineralization. Analytical results are pending on the first seven holes.

The company is also conducting prospecting and rock/soil geochemical sampling during 2021 in the central region of the property with a focus on gold.

Great Atlantic diamond drilling during 2015, 2017 and 2018 at the Elmtree 12 polymetallic vein system within the northwest region intersected high grade silver, copper and zinc mineralization in veins within a north-south trending, sub-vertical system. Hole Ky-18-14 reported an intercept of 9.04% zinc, 9.18% copper, and 1,158 grams per tonne silver over a 3.0 meter core length. A previously discovered boulder from a float sample from 2011 returned 51 grams per tonne gold. Channel samples from a gold-bearing zone exposed in a 2012 trench averaged 1.09 grams per tonne gold over 11.78 meters.

High grade silver and lead is reported at the Elmtree Silver Mine historic workings by the New Brunswick Department of Energy and Resource Development. The Keymet Property hosts the historic Keymet Mine, located in the northwest region of the property. The Keymet Mine operated during the mid-1950s, producing copper, lead, zinc and silver before production was terminated in 1956 due to a fire at the site. Reported production at the Keymet Mine during 1954-1956 was 59,000 tonnes averaging 2.59% zinc, 2.44% lead, 0.25% copper and 33.94 g/t silver.

The historic Nigadoo River Mine is located approximately 4 km south of the Keymet Property, where massive sulfide veins were mined during the 1960s and 1970s with copper, lead, zinc and silver being produced. Production during 1967-1971 is reported as 1.126 million tonnes at 2.2% lead, 2.1% zinc, 0.24% copper and 92.57 g/t silver. Three gold deposits with reported mineral resources are located within adjacent mineral claims, approximately 2 kilometers southwest of the Keymet Property boundary.

Great Atlantic has no interest in these deposits, and management cautions that mineralization at these adjacent mineral claims is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Keymet Property.

Great Atlantic, with a number of properties in the Atlantic provinces, is utilizing a Project Generation model, with a special focus on critical elements which are prominent in Atlantic Canada, such as Antimony, Tungsten and Gold.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.GreatAtlanticResources.com, contact Christopher R. Anderson, President & CEO, at 604-488-3900 or email office@GreatAtlanticResources.com. For Investor Relations contact Andrew Job at 416-628-1560 or IR@GreatAtlanticResources.com.

