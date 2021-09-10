

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's consumer price inflation rose in August, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Friday.



The consumer price index rose 5.3 percent year-on-year in August, following a 5.0 percent increase in July. Economists had expected a 5.2 percent rise.



Prices of non-food products grew 7.92 percent and those of food products rose by 2.95 percent in August. Services cost increased by 2.97 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.24 percent in August.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP increased 4.0 percent yearly in August and rose 0.18 percent a month ago.



