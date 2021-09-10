SPI Energy Co., Ltd.: SPI Energy's Solar4America Appoints Former Sunrun Executive as its New SVP of Consumer Business

LIVERMORE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2021 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd. ("SPI Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SPI), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers and investors, today announced Solar4America, a subsidiary of the Company's SolarJuice Co., Ltd. ("SolarJuice"), appointed solar industry veteran Harry Payne as its new SVP of Consumer Business.

Prior to joining Solar4America, Payne was Vice President Business Development at SD Renewables, a commercial fintech company focused on clean energy financing solutions. Previously, Payne held senior executive positions at Sunlight and Power, Swell Energy, SunPower, and SunRun, the leading home solar panel and battery storage company. Prior to entering the renewable energy industry, Payne held senior roles at leading Fortune 500 companies, including Vice President of Sales for Levi's Strauss, North American Sales Director for the Scott's Company, Manager of Field Marketing for Black and Decker, and Unit Manager - Retail Operations for Procter & Gamble.

"Harry is a proven leader with consistent success in broad base of Fortune 500 and startup companies," commented Xiaofeng Peng, Chairman and CEO of SPI Energy. "His years of experience in senior leadership positions at multi-billion-dollar solar operators, combined with deep sales and marketing knowledge gained at leading consumer brands including Levi's, Black and Decker, Scott's, and Proctor & Gamble, will provide tremendous value as we seek to rapidly scale our consumer operations moving forward."

About SolarJuice

SolarJuice Co., Ltd. ("SolarJuice") is the leader in renewable energy system solutions for residential and small commercial markets. Established in 2009, the Company is headquartered in Sydney, Australia and delivers a one-stop global solution for solar panels, inverters, and battery systems. Since inception, the Company has served over 3,000 B2B accounts and 400 customers. SolarJuice also plans to grow its supply chain, enhance its technology platform and looks to expand its product delivery throughout the Asia Pacific Region and the North America markets. With the recent acquisition of Solar4America, one of the leading solar and roofing installers in the United States, this will allow the Company to serve more customers in the growing California, Nevada, Texas, Florida, and Colorado markets. With more than a million solar systems and roofs under its belt, the Livermore, CA-based company now employs hundreds of installers and operates in five states: California, Florida, Nevada, Colorado and Texas.

About SPI Energy Co., Ltd.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) is a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions that was founded in 2006 in Roseville, California and its operation headquarters is in Santa Clara, California.

The company has three core divisions: SolarJuice residential solar, the commercial & utility solar division comprised of SPI Solar and Orange Power, and the Edisonfuture/Phoenix Motor EV division. SolarJuice is the leader in renewable energy system solutions for residential and small commercial markets and has extensive operations in the Asia Pacific and North America markets. The commercial & utility solar division provides a full spectrum of EPC services to third party project developers, and develops, owns and operates solar projects that sell electricity to the grid in multiple countries, including the U.S., U.K., and Europe. Phoenix Motor is a leader in medium-duty commercial electric vehicles, and is developing EV charger solutions, electric pickup trucks, electric scooters, and other EV products.

SPI maintains global operations in North America, Australia, Asia and Europe and is also targeting strategic investment opportunities in fast growing green industries such as battery storage, charging stations, and other EVs which leverage the Company's expertise and substantial solar cash flow.

For more information on SPI Energy and its subsidiaries, the Company recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read the Company's public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at www.SPIgroups.com or available at www.sec.gov.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as may," "might," "will," "intend," "should," "could," "can," "would," "continue," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "outlook," "potential," "plan," "seek," and similar expressions and variations or the negatives of these terms or other comparable terminology. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from the Company's current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These factors include, among others, the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the effects of the outbreak and actions taken in connection therewith, adverse changes in general economic and market conditions, competitive factors including but not limited to pricing pressures and new product introductions, uncertainty of customer acceptance of new product offerings and market changes, risks associated with managing the growth of the business, and those other risks and uncertainties that are described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual report filed on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. Contact:

IR Department

ir@spigroups.com

Dave Gentry

RedChipCompanies, Inc.

Phone:(407) 491-4498

dave@redchip.com

SOURCE: SPI Energy Co., Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/663448/SPI-Energys-Solar4America-Appoints-Former-Sunrun-Executive-as-its-New-SVP-of-Consumer-Business