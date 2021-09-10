Fastbase Inc.: Fastbase (OTC:FBSE) Launches Trustfeed Brand and Establishes New Consumer Review Platform

Fastbase Inc (OTC PINK:FBSE) officially launched its Trustfeed consumer review platform.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2021 / Trustfeed is a revolutionary new online customer review site that benefits businesses and consumers alike, capitalizing on Fastbase's ever expanding Big Data containing over 195 million companies and utilizing information from the Fastbase database in almost real-time. Trustfeed aims to be the uber consumer and business review site and feed trust back into the review equation. Trustfeed will be run as an independent company

Fastbase released the beta version of Trustfeed in early summer and received significant interest and user feedback in the pre-launch. This was used to enhance the software just launched. The early adopters of the beta version are some of the first users who are happily contributing product reviews on the site and there is an uptick in the number of consumers adding reviews to Trustfeed daily.

According to a recent Forbes article, 84% of people trust online reviews as much as a personal recommendation. The benefits of online reviews for businesses include free advertising (each review is a form of advertising), improved search engine results and closer client relations. Trustfeed enables businesses to create brand awareness, get endorsement of their products and build their own profiles.

Fastbase has developed the Trustfeed platform that provides trusted company profiles and an aggregated views of reviews using AI to assimilate the most authentic version of product reviews. Later this year Trustfeed will launch Trustfeed Android and IOS apps.

Trustfeed is entering a $13 billion USD market for reviews and affiliate marketing that is growing at about 10% per year and joining established companies including Yelp, Trustpilot, Google My Business and Tripadvisor. Trustfeed is challenging the establishment by offering a new aggregated view of product reviews along with a company profile. Whilst Big Tech is probed by competition watchdogs like the CMA in the UK, Trustfeed makes trust the cornerstone of the consumer's digital journey and packs in special features to encourage and develop more authentic and high-quality reviews and customer feedback.

Using a combination of proprietary software and the Fastbase COVA system (Crawl, Organize, Verify, Aggregate) the Trustfeed application allows users to profit from new disruptive technologies, like A.I. rendering, computational mining, and data processing.

While Fastbase historically focused on providing a steady flow of leads into the B2B sales funnel, Trustfeed provides access to consumers thus diversifying into B2C.

Rasmus Refer, CEO of Fastbase and the brains behind the Trustfeed development said, "As a company, our mission has always been to empower businesses to increase sales revenue. We continue that mission but are also providing trusted product reviews for discerning consumers who are tired with fake and purchased reviews. We will use technology to validate information and provide data integrity. It may very well be the best way there is put trust back into consumer reviews."

Find the latest Fastbase Inc. (OTC: FBSE) stock quote, news and press releases.

About Fastbase, Inc.

Fastbase Inc. is a Nevada-registered web and database analytics company that offers a growing suite of tools to support B2B marketing and sales. The Fastbase platform gathers and displays detailed information on website visitors, including the name of the company, contact information, email addresses and LinkedIn profiles. Fastbase's success has been facilitated by its seamless integration with Google Analytics. Its platform can identify website visitors in real-time providing business customers with powerful insights into their website users' behavior. The Fastbase WebLeads software combines a website's analytics data with real-time visitor information, allowing customers to minimize the guesswork around who is visiting their website. WebLeads can be used free after the trial period (with reduced functionality) or users can continue with a standard Premium subscription. Fastbase data can be utilized with CRM systems and sales and marketing applications, such as Salesforce, Hubspot, Pipedrive and Mailchimp. Fastbase customers that use Google Analytics can easily access a detailed list of their website visitors for the past 24 months. Fastbase provides a listing of companies searching for specific products, services or businesses and gives B2B marketers a much better chance of creating a prospective sale or helping determine if marketing efforts are effective.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements regarding projected business performance, operating results, financial condition and other aspects of the company, expressed by such language as "expected," "anticipated," "projected" and "forecasted." These statements may also include estimates of the pace of customer adoption, customer usage, and software development. Please be advised that such statements are estimates only and there is no assurance that the results stated or implied by forward-looking statements will be realized by the company. Forward-looking statements may be based on management assumptions that prove to be wrong. The Company's predictions may not be realized for a variety of reasons, including due to competition, customer sales cycles, and engineering or technical issues, among others. The Company and its business are subject to substantial risks and potential events beyond its control that would cause material differences between predicted results and actual results, including the company incurring operating losses and experiencing unexpected material adverse events.

Fastbase Inc.

140 Broadway, 46th Floor

10005 New York, United States

Phone +1- 800 490 7454

email: sales@fastbase.com

www.fastbase.com

SOURCE: Fastbase Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/663490/Fastbase-OTCFBSE-Launches-Trustfeed-Brand-and-Establishes-New-Consumer-Review-Platform